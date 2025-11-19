Rinku Singh Puts Himself In India Test Contention With Magnificent Century in Ranji Trophy

Rinku Singh has put himself in the race for an India Test spot after scoring a magnificent century in the Ranji Trophy.

Rinku Singh with Brilliant Century against Tamil Nadu

During the Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore, Rinku Singh of Uttar Pradesh in the first innings scored a brilliant century in 157 balls on Day 4 of the match.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 when the team was 149/3, Rinku’s century has put them back in the game as they are closing in on the trail. In his hundred, he hit nine fours and three sixes. This is his ninth first-class century.

In the same innings, Abhishek Goswami, who opened the innings, scored 79 runs. Aryan Juyal added 43, and Shivam Mavi contributed 54 runs.

Earlier for Tamil Nadu, Baba Indrajith scored 149, Andre Siddarth made 121, and Ajitesh scored 86.

Meanwhile for Rinku singh this was also his second century this season. Earlier against Andhra Pradesh, he scored 165*, which is also his highest score in first-class cricket. He missed some matches this season as he was part of the India squad for the T20I series against Australia.

Rinku Singh Pushes for Test Selection With Consistent Form

We often talk about Rinku Singh’s T20 game, his finishing skills, power-hitting, and IPL performances. But many people may not know that his first-class record is very impressive. He averages more than 57, has scored over 3500 runs, and has 22 half-centuries along with nine centuries in first-class cricket. Even though he may not currently be in the Test plans, his recent form and his numbers in red-ball cricket show that he is capable of playing the longer format.

With India entering a new era after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year, the team is still searching for the perfect playing XI. If Rinku Singh continues performing like this in the Ranji Trophy and also does well in T20Is, a Test call-up may not be too far. He can play at No.5 or No.6 in the middle order. There is still strong competition for those spots, and he may not be at the top of the list yet, but he has every right to make his case and catch the selectors’ attention with his consistent first-class performances.

