Rinku Singh, Yash Dhull Shine With Centuries, Sai Kishore Picks Three — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 4, Round 5

After three action-packed days, we now move to the fourth and final day. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 4, Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy.

Rinku Singh Scores 176 against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Rinku Singh, in the Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh match, scored 176 runs off 247 balls in the first innings, hitting 17 fours and six sixes. This was his ninth century in first-class cricket. His innings helped Uttar Pradesh go past Tamil Nadu’s first-innings total, finishing with 460 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s 455. The match is likely to end in a draw, but UP will earn three points because of their first-innings lead.

Yash Dhull hits Ton in Rajasthan vs Delhi Match

Yash Dhull, in the Rajasthan vs Delhi match, scored a century in Delhi’s second innings. He remained unbeaten on 107, hitting 13 fours and one six. Even though Delhi were forced to follow on, Yash Dhull century was one of the highlights for Delhi.

ALSO READ:

Sai Kishore picks Three Wickets

Sai Kishore, in the Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh match, picked up three wickets in the first innings. He bowled 39.1 overs, conceded 99 runs, and took three wickets. He now has 14 wickets in this Ranji Trophy season so far.

Armaan Jaffer continuous his red hot form in Ranji Trophy

Armaan Jaffer, in the Bihar vs Mizoram match, scored 193 runs in the first innings and followed it up with another century in the second innings. Mizoram have taken a lead of more than 250 runs in the match. This was also his fourth century in this Ranji Trophy season.

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.