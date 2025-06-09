Rishabh Pant Back in Training to Dismiss Injury Concerns Ahead of England Test Series [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant has registered two hundreds and as many fifties on English soil.

The Indians can breathe a sigh of relief. After Rishabh Pant went through an injury scare in the training session on June 8, the explosive left-handed wicketkeeper batter was back in action. A day after his injury scare, Pant was seen taking throwdowns, after which he graced the nets for a full-fledged batting session.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Team has started training on English soil, ahead of the all-important Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which begins on June 20. Rishabh Pant’s return to practice will keep the team in high spirits. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper has two hundreds to his name on English soil, and his experience will come in handy for the visitors.

Rishabh Pant Back to His Destructive Best

India’s Test vice-captain suffered a blow on his left arm while batting in the nets. Post the incident, the 27-year-old did not return to the nets and was constantly under the supervision of the medical team. Fortunately for India, it didn’t turn out to be a serious injury. The left-handed batter was back in the nets the very next day and seemed in good shape. His movements were as good as they have ever been, and he was taking the bowlers down.

Watch this video, in which Pant is seen breaking the shackles with his destructive power game.

Rishabh Pant's destructive batting has arrived in the UK 💥 pic.twitter.com/AERl4DrXcv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

Pant’s Experience Vital for India

Rishabh Pant is the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs. It took him just 27 innings to get there, which speaks volumes about his aggressive nature of batting. Moreover, the 27-year-old is also the youngest Indian to score a Test century in England, with his knock of 114 at The Oval in 2018.

The fearless batter has amassed 556 runs in 17 innings on English soil, comprising two fifties and as many hundreds. His most iconic inning remains the 89* at Brisbane in 2021, helping India breach the 32-year-old streak of The Gabba. More than the runs, Gill might bank on his experience to steer India through the series.

The visitors last managed to win a series in England in 2007, and a lot will depend on Pant’s form to determine how close they can get this time around.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.