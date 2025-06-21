Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.

Rishabh Pant bought his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in the Headingley Test. It was a quality knock from the southpaw, and an even better celebration to enjoy the moment.

Pant was flawless throughout the innings and provided ideal support to Shubman Gill, who also registered a fine century in his maiden knock as a captain. He played his shots all around the ground, and true to his nature, completed his ton with a maximum.

Shoaib Bashir bowled a flighted delivery to Pant, who stepped down and tonked over the mid-wicket region for a six. As he completed his ton, the southpaw removed his helmet, raised the bat, and then did a somersault, which was perfect.

He came up with the same celebration in IPL 2025 after completing a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow. Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones in the coming games, but he must avoid getting injured while doing so, given how risky it can be.

Rishabh Pant gets out after a fine 134 in the Headingley Test

When Rishabh Pant came out to bat, India were 221/3 and required a batter who could take the innings forward with the captain. Pant did that precisely, for he played his natural game and kept building on the start Yashasvi Jaiswal provided.

After remaining unbeaten last night, the southpaw completed his ton in just 146 deliveries to regain his form after a lean patch. He didn’t have a great Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his weaknesses against deliveries angled across him were exposed, and IPL 2025, where he endured a rough run before a century to cap off the season.

That means Pant has hit centuries in his last two outings, albeit in different formats and conditions. But this is a massive relief for India, who are without several first-choice players.

Pant’s role is going to be crucial in this transition, for he is among the most experienced batters in the team. He must do what he has done over the years – scoring tough runs – to make the job easier for newcomers.

