News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Duke Balls in ENG vs IND Tests
indian-cricket-team

‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Dukes Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 9, 2025
2 min read
‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Duke Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

The Dukes cricket balls being used in the ongoing five-match ENG vs IND Test series has come under scrutiny for losing its shape too soon. Both teams could be seen multiple times throughout the second Test at Edgbaston asking the umpire to change the ball.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

144/10

Assam Women ASM-W

235/9

Assam Women won by 91 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

146/10

South Korea SK

185/5

South Korea Won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

52/10

Indonesia INA

53/0

Indonesia beat South Korea by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Serbia Women SBA-W

74/2

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

73/5

Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Turkey Women TKW-W

129/9

Greece Women GRC-W

119/8

Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Antwerp Giants ATPG

104/2

Gent Wolves GENW

103/9

Antwerp Giants beat Gent Wolves by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

97/4

Gent Wolves GENW

96/10

Liege Stallions beat Gent Wolves by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Hasselt Titans HAST

105/2

Liege Stallions LEST

103/5

Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Leuven Lions LEUL

153/9

Hasselt Titans HAST

156/2

Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

78/5

Bud Cricket Club BCC

75/5

91 Yards Club won by 5 wickets (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

110/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

112/5

Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Italy ITA

167/6

Scotland SCOT

155/5

Italy beat Scotland by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Netherlands NED

73/1

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

180/9

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

166/10

Munster Reds beat Northern Knights (Ireland) by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

112/10

Malaysia Blues MB

114/5

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Match abandoned due to rain (With toss)

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

190/4

Yanam Royals YAR

188/5

Ruby White Town Legends beat Yanam Royals by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

0/0

Karaikal Kniights KAK

166/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

215/3

Sri Lanka A SL-A

213/9

Australia A Won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

174/5

Lancashire Women LAN-W

26/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Birmingham
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

44/4

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

However, all those requests were turned down after the balls were passed through the gauge-rings. According to the rules, the umpire slips the ball through a ‘ball gauge’ and if it slips through without an issue the same ball is retained. In case it gets stuck, then the ball is changed.

Echoing on the same lines, England skipper Ben Stokes made an interesting differentiation, claiming that the testing equipment used was not compatible for the Duke balls.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the third Test match at Lord’s, Stokes said,

“I don’t even think the rings that we use are Dukes rings, it isn’t ideal. It seemed like a big issue last week at Edgbaston. Whenever we have touring teams visiting there is an issue with the balls going soft and completely out of shape. But you have to deal with it.”

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant contradicts Ben Stokes’ different gauge-ring theory

While Rishabh Pant also acknowledged the issue of the Dukes balls going soft and losing shape, he did not particularly subscribe to the theory of Stokes to have different measurement rings.

When Pant was quizzed on the same topic, the Indian wicketkeeper batter replied,

“I feel the gauge should be the same … Ring can be the same for both the balls.”

Rishabh Pant then added jokingly, “Thoda chota hoga toh better ho jayega!” (If the ring was smaller, it would be better!). When you see the ball, you can see it goes D-shaped (out of shape), but rules are such that it’s not up to us.”

With the series currently balanced at 1-1, the Lord’s Test starting tomorrow (July 10) will be a key fixture as both teams will be looking to establish a lead. India is expected to be boosted by the return of their talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the game while the Three Lions will have speedster Jofra Archer making a return to the Test setup after four years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
India
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

akash deep eng vs ind 2nd test sister cancer treatment

Akash Deep’s Mentor Reveals Pacer Received His ENG vs IND Series Call-up While At Hospital

The pacer had missed first few games for LSG in IPL 2025 due to injury
7:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Jumps 15 Places To Break Into Top 10 After Edgbaston Heroics; Joe Root Loses Top Spot to England Teammate in ICC Test Rankings

Shubman Gill Jumps 15 Places To Break Into Top 10 After Edgbaston Heroics; Joe Root Loses Top Spot to England Teammate in ICC Test Rankings

3:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Bowling Group Set To Witness Change

The third test will begin on July 10.
2:29 pm
Sagar Paul
‘I Don’t Like My Buddies on the Bench…’- Former England Cricketer Calls for Spinner’s Inclusion in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘I Don’t Like My Buddies on the Bench…’- Former England Cricketer Calls for Spinner’s Inclusion in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The England vs India Test series is currently level 1-1.
2:00 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Tests

Former India Captain Warns Shubman Gill Of Tough Road Ahead After Edgbaston Captaincy High

The Punjab-based batter has collected 269 and 161 in Birmingham.
12:17 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.