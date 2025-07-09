‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Dukes Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

The Dukes cricket balls being used in the ongoing five-match ENG vs IND Test series has come under scrutiny for losing its shape too soon. Both teams could be seen multiple times throughout the second Test at Edgbaston asking the umpire to change the ball.
However, all those requests were turned down after the balls were passed through the gauge-rings. According to the rules, the umpire slips the ball through a ‘ball gauge’ and if it slips through without an issue the same ball is retained. In case it gets stuck, then the ball is changed.
Echoing on the same lines, England skipper Ben Stokes made an interesting differentiation, claiming that the testing equipment used was not compatible for the Duke balls.
Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the third Test match at Lord’s, Stokes said,
“I don’t even think the rings that we use are Dukes rings, it isn’t ideal. It seemed like a big issue last week at Edgbaston. Whenever we have touring teams visiting there is an issue with the balls going soft and completely out of shape. But you have to deal with it.”
ALSO READ:
While Rishabh Pant also acknowledged the issue of the Dukes balls going soft and losing shape, he did not particularly subscribe to the theory of Stokes to have different measurement rings.
When Pant was quizzed on the same topic, the Indian wicketkeeper batter replied,
“I feel the gauge should be the same … Ring can be the same for both the balls.”
Rishabh Pant then added jokingly, “Thoda chota hoga toh better ho jayega!” (If the ring was smaller, it would be better!). When you see the ball, you can see it goes D-shaped (out of shape), but rules are such that it’s not up to us.”
With the series currently balanced at 1-1, the Lord’s Test starting tomorrow (July 10) will be a key fixture as both teams will be looking to establish a lead. India is expected to be boosted by the return of their talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the game while the Three Lions will have speedster Jofra Archer making a return to the Test setup after four years.
