Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

India’s injury woes continue with Rishabh Pant suffering a nasty blow to his right foot during the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester. Pant, who had already injured his index finger in the previous match at Lord’s which kept him from wicketkeeping in the game, had to be escorted by an ambulance off the field at Manchester today.

All matches (47) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 162/7 SAM 159/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 144/7 MAL 209/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 172/8 AUS 173/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML 115/4 RWA 111/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 119/2 ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 118/7 HDN 114/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 122/6 MAR 149/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 137/4 ALZ 117/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 165/3 JIHCC 162/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 137/6 ALZ 166/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 148/7 NAJC 145/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 139/8 91YC 162/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 77/9 MZW-W 165/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 162/5 LSN-W 56/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 89/4 SLO-W 90/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 22/0 CW-W 20/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 140/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – VEV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 101/3 KNY 98/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 127/8 NBA 18/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 68th over by Chris Woakes. Pant tried a reverse sweep but the ball struck him straight on the foot. While England decided to challenge the umpire’s not-out decision, replays showed there was an inside edge. However, Pant although got the reprieve, he looked to be struggling badly before the phyios came in. After inspecting the wound, an ambulance cabby was brought into the field to escort Pant out as he was hobbling badly and couldn’t walk properly. Replays showed a bad swell with blood coming out of the foot.

The wicketkeeper-batter had to retire hurt on 37 as Ravindra Jadeja walked into the middle.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle… 🩹 pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

It remains to be seen if Pant returns to bat tomorrow or not.

Pant’s latest injury adds to a growing list of concerns for India. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury he suffered at the gym. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep too are inflicted. Arshsdeep hurt his bowling arm in the build up to the Manchester Test while Akash Deep is suffering from a groin issue.

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.