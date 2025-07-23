Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

India’s injury woes continue with Rishabh Pant suffering a nasty blow to his right foot during the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester. Pant, who had already injured his index finger in the previous match at Lord’s which kept him from wicketkeeping in the game, had to be escorted by an ambulance off the field at Manchester today.
The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 68th over by Chris Woakes. Pant tried a reverse sweep but the ball struck him straight on the foot. While England decided to challenge the umpire’s not-out decision, replays showed there was an inside edge. However, Pant although got the reprieve, he looked to be struggling badly before the phyios came in. After inspecting the wound, an ambulance cabby was brought into the field to escort Pant out as he was hobbling badly and couldn’t walk properly. Replays showed a bad swell with blood coming out of the foot.
The wicketkeeper-batter had to retire hurt on 37 as Ravindra Jadeja walked into the middle.
Watch the video of the incident below.
It remains to be seen if Pant returns to bat tomorrow or not.
Pant’s latest injury adds to a growing list of concerns for India. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury he suffered at the gym. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep too are inflicted. Arshsdeep hurt his bowling arm in the build up to the Manchester Test while Akash Deep is suffering from a groin issue.
