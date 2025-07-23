News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Feet in ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 23, 2025
2 min read
Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Feet in ENG vs IND 4th Test

India’s injury woes continue with Rishabh Pant suffering a nasty blow to his right foot during the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester. Pant, who had already injured his index finger in the previous match at Lord’s which kept him from wicketkeeping in the game, had to be escorted by an ambulance off the field at Manchester today.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

162/7

Samoa SAM

159/4

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

144/7

Malaysia MAL

209/7

Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

173/2

Australia won by 8 wkts

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Malawi ML

115/4

Rwanda RWA

111/10

Malawi won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

119/2

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

118/7

Huddinge HDN

114/5

Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

122/6

Marsta CC MAR

149/8

Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

137/4

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

117/4

Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

165/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

162/4

Huddinge beat Jinnah CC by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta CC MAR

137/6

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

166/4

Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 29 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

148/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/7

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

139/8

91 Yards Club 91YC

162/9

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

77/9

Mozambique Women MZW-W

165/3

Mozambique Women won by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Malawi Women MWW-W

162/5

Lesotho Women LSN-W

56/10

Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

89/4

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

90/5

Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

22/0

Cameroon Women CW-W

20/10

Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

140/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Vegas Vikings VEV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

101/3

Kenya KNY

98/10

United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

127/8

Namibia A NBA

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 68th over by Chris Woakes. Pant tried a reverse sweep but the ball struck him straight on the foot. While England decided to challenge the umpire’s not-out decision, replays showed there was an inside edge. However, Pant although got the reprieve, he looked to be struggling badly before the phyios came in. After inspecting the wound, an ambulance cabby was brought into the field to escort Pant out as he was hobbling badly and couldn’t walk properly. Replays showed a bad swell with blood coming out of the foot.

The wicketkeeper-batter had to retire hurt on 37 as Ravindra Jadeja walked into the middle.

Watch the video of the incident below.

It remains to be seen if Pant returns to bat tomorrow or not.

Pant’s latest injury adds to a growing list of concerns for India. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury he suffered at the gym. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep too are inflicted. Arshsdeep hurt his bowling arm in the build up to the Manchester Test while Akash Deep is suffering from a groin issue.

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Yashasvi Jaiswal India opener ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaches 50-year-old Record At Old Trafford As India Opener During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He struck his 12th Test fifty on Day 1.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

India U-19 won the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2.
9:32 pm
Amogh Bodas
No Rohit Sharma, Only Two Indians Make the Cut As AB De Villiers’ Names His All Time Playing XI

No Rohit Sharma, Only Virat Kohli and One Other Indian Make the Cut As AB De Villiers Names His All-Time Playing XI

9:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Karn Sharma India

From Sweat To Sparkle In India Jersey: Karn Sharma Rises Like A Phoenix

He made his India debut in 2014.
10:06 pm
Disha Asrani
Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

India lost the fourth consecutive toss in the series.
6:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.