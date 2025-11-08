Fresh Rishabh Pant Injury Disrupts Test Comeback Plans for South Africa Series, Hit on Head, Elbow During IND A vs SA A Test.

He sustained multiple blows on his body.

Rishabh Pant injury has again become a point of concern for India after the southpaw retired hurt during Day 3 of the 2nd IND A vs SA A Test in Bengaluru. The pitch was treacherous to bat on, with uneven bounce making life arduous for the batters, and Pant sustained numerous blows on his body.

Initially, he was hit on the helmet as he tried to play a reverse ramp before a couple of more hits on the left elbow and abdomen in the following few deliveries. That elbow injury did the most damage because the physio was seen treating it on the field, and Pant looked in serious pain.

Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant injury was too severe for him to continue, and the southpaw had to walk back, as he was clearly struggling to walk. While returning to the pavilion, he was seen chatting with the team physio while showing the injured area around the elbow.

Rishabh Pant retires hurt after taking three blows today. First on the helmet, second on the left-hand elbow, third on the abdomen. Tough day for the fighter. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/kdTX8jdM8B — Harsh 17  (@harsh03443) November 8, 2025

He had just returned to competitive cricket after being out for more than three months due to a foot injury in England. Since his return, Pant has been playing the IND A vs SA A Test series as a captain to prepare for the home series against the Proteas later in the month.

Rishabh Pant injury puts South Africa series participation in doubt

Pant was named in the squad for the South Africa series after recovering from the previous injury. He also retained the vice-captain position, where he was elevated on the England tour, after Ravindra Jadeja filled in his absence.

However, Rishabh Pant injury has put his Test return in jeopardy, which comes as a frustrating development for India. He has already missed ample action in recent years due to various injuries, and just when he seemed on track, a fresh blow has derailed his progress.

The severity of this elbow injury remains to be seen, and the chances of him retiring hurt as a precaution can’t be ruled out. With the pitch proving dangerous to bat on at times, the management might have decided against risking a worsening of his injury by letting him continue.

Some basic treatment and rest might help him regain fitness to bat again, even though no official update has arrived yet. For now, Rishabh Pant would want to give himself the best possible chance to play the first Test in Kolkata next week, even if that requires sitting out of the ongoing India A game.

