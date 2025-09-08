Rishabh Pant Injury Status: Timeline for India Star’s Return Revealed After Meeting Specialist Doctor

Rishabh Pant has been the talk of the town even before India drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. The wicketkeeper-batter was taken off the field in an ambulance after fracturing his right foot in the Manchester Test. Despite excruciating pain, Pant came out to bat with his broken foot. Earlier at Lord’s, he had injured his finger.

Rishabh Pant Injury Status Ahead of West Indies Series

Speaking about RP’s road to recovery, the batter will soon return to India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. As of the latest update, the batter is in Mumbai to understand the timeline for the rehab. However, his foot is still strapped in.

Pant was in tremendous batting form in England, scoring two centuries in two innings in Leeds, followed by half-centuries. However, injuries ruled him out of the last Test at The Oval.

His return for the West Indies home series in October seems unlikely. But he could make a fairytale return when India tour Australia later this year.

More to follow…