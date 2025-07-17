News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Latest Rishabh Pant Injury Update Comes From India Coach; Availability Updated For ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Latest Rishabh Pant Injury Update Comes From India Coach; Availability Updated For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 17, 2025
4 min read

Rishabh Pant is second leading run-getter of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Latest Rishabh Pant Injury Update Comes From India Coach; Availability Updated For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Indian cricket team’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided the latest Rishabh Pant injury update with fitness concerns around him ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pant didn’t take the field in the major part of the first innings and the entire second innings during the third Test at Lord’s. The wicket-keeper was visibly in too much pain and discomfort, leaving the field for medical attention. Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves for India while he left for treatment. While Pant batted in both innings for India, his participation in the Manchester Test remained doubtful. Pant is the second leading run-getter after Indian skipper Shubman Gill in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Ten Doeschate noted that the 27-year-old wicket-keeper might play as a specialist batter in the fourth Test following his batting brilliance despite his injury at Lord’s. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed a half-century despite struggling with his injury. He displayed great resilience during his 112-ball stay in the first innings, smashing eight fours and two sixes.

“But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he’s good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he’s fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” ten Doeschate said at the press conference.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

73/10

Monchengladbach MON

91/5

Monchengladbach beat Strass Rising Stars by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

129/8

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

128/6

Strass Rising Stars beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Bonn Blue Star BBS

167/5

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

168/2

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Bonn Blue Star by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Monchengladbach MON

90/8

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

123/6

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Monchengladbach by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

89/9

Bonn Blue Star BBS

95/4

Bonn Blue Star beat SC Krefeld Boosters by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

128/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

129/4

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

156/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

142/9

City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

79/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

11/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Miami Blaze MIB

80/6

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

112/5

Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Miami Blaze by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

30/0

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

143/5

Namibia A NBA

145/6

Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

108/8

Nigeria NIG

88/9

Kenya beat Nigeria by 20 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

170/10

Yanam Royals YAR

171/6

Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

175/7

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

164/8

Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Rishabh Pant to Play as a Specialist Batter?

The Indian coach said that wicket-keeping is the last part of the process of his recovery. The team management and medical will make sure that Pant can keep. He clarified that the Indian cricket team did not want to replace the keeper halfway through an innings. He observed that they would look for Pant’s complete recovery. He is, in all likelihood, set to regain his fitness for the penultimate Test.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don’t think you’re gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it’s only going to get easier on his finger,” ten Doeschate said at the press conference, giving the latest Rishabh Pant injury update.

“But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he’s good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he’s fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” ten Doeschate added.

Records Broken By Rishabh Pant at Lord’s

With two sixes in the first innings, Pant (36) broke West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards’ (34) milestone for most sixes against England in the longest format. Additionally, the southpaw equalled Dhoni for the most fifty-plus scores (13) by an Indian wicket-keeper in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. The 27-year-old has smashed the second-most sixes, equalling former India captain Rohit Sharma’s tally of 88 sixes. He is just two sixes behind Virender Sehwag’s all-time India record of 90 maximums in Test cricket.

ALSO READ

Likely India Playing XI for Manchester Test

A loss in Headingley was followed by a stunning outing at Edgbaston, but the Lord’s Test saw India faltering at crunch moments. In reply to a 193-run target, the Shubman Gill-led side fell 22 runs short. The team’s grit and courage have been admirable, but the margin for error is now minimal.

With the series on the line, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management might opt for potential changes for the Manchester Test. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s return in the Lord’s Test bolstered the bowling attack, and he is expected to lead the pace unit again. However, changes are anticipated in the batting and all-round departments.

ENG vs IND
India
Lords Test
RIshabh Pant
Ryan Ten Does
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Jadeja is fifth leading run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
'I am Surprised...' - Former English Pacer Gives Verdict On the Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissal In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘I am Surprised…’ – Former English Pacer Gives Verdict On the Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissal In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a flamboyant century in the first Test at Headingley.
7:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
india test team karun nair dropped sai sudharsan eng vs ind 4th test deep dasgupta

Not Kuldeep Yadav, Former Opener Feels India Should Pick THIS Player For ENG vs IND 4th Test

India are trailing the series 1-2 after three Tests
6:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

The youngster made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 14.
6:25 pm
Amogh Bodas

Not Rishabh Pant, Another India Batter Advised To Curb Aggression by Former India Cricketer After Lord’s Test Defeat

After scoring a century in the first innings of the opening Test, he has managed just one fifty in his next five innings.
6:20 pm
Sagar Paul
Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.