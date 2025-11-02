Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback From Injury, Hits Counterattacking 90 in IND A vs SA A Game.

Pant took the attack back on the opponent.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a terrific return to competitive cricket after recovering from a foot injury he suffered on the England tour. After registering a low score in the first innings, Pant bounced back strongly and played a counterattacking knock in the second innings of the IND A vs SA A game in Bengaluru.

He scored 90 runs in 113 balls, including 11 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 79.65. When he came to the crease, India A were 32/3 in 12.3 overs and looked in massive trouble in a 275-run chase.

However, Pant took the attack back on the opponent, as he often does in such situations, and formed a prudent partnership with Rajat Patidar, who also played a fine hand of 28 runs, for the fourth wicket. While Patidar departed later, the left-hander continued his aggressive approach and put India A in a commanding position after initial hiccups.

ALSO READ:

He would be disappointed not to register a three-digit score because he had the best chance to get there, but was dismissed by Tiaan Van Vuuren in the 49th over on Day 4. Nevertheless, Pant again gave a glimpse of his capabilities and why he remains crucial to India’s Test team, even after Dhurv Jurel’s recent rise.

Rishabh Pant redeems himself for South Africa series

While his injury was unfortunate, Rishabh Pant couldn’t have asked for a better comeback after recovering from it. He has been one of India’s premium red-ball players in recent years and will be vital against a strong South Africa outfit later this month.

The Proteas are coming with a strong bowling attack, and India have had issues against high-quality bowling lately, which would increase Pant’s value. While Jurel has been fabulous, India still require him for these tricky situations because he has ample experience in how to ace it.

How did you even do that, @RishabhPant17 😳



Battling pain, but still powering on, Pant put on a show for #TeamIndia with unmatched grit & fight! 🇮🇳💪#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/Y3btplYguV pic.twitter.com/HR77J0ed8C — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 24, 2025

He has 1061 runs at an average of 55.84 in 21 Test innings, including nine fifties and two centuries, in India. He also has a fabulous record against spinners, and with Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer posing a threat, his unorthodox approach will be vital on what are expected to be spin-friendly tracks.

Rishabh Pant is also the vice-captain of the Test side and will help Shubman Gill tactically in the middle. Jurel could take up the wicketkeeping duties to ease the workload on Pant, who is skilled enough to play purely as a batter across conditions in the longest format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.