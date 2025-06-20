News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Pant makes history with milestone half-century at Headingley; becomes highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries and fourth Indian stumper to cross 3,000 Test runs
Rishabh Pant
indian-cricket-team

New Record For Rishabh Pant! Overtakes MS Dhoni To Become Highest-Scoring Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in SENA Countries

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 20, 2025
3 min read

He registered his 16th half century in Test cricket at Headingley.

Pant makes history with milestone half-century at Headingley; becomes highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries and fourth Indian stumper to cross 3,000 Test runs
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant inked his name into the history books by surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni as India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket. With a knock of 52 not out during the opening Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley, the southpaw became the fourth Indian stumper to score over 3,000 runs in red-ball cricket. Before him, only Dhoni, Farukh Engineer, and Syed Kirmani have achieved the landmark. Pant struck a slog sweep for four to reach the milestone figure and complete his 16th fifty in Tests.

Coming into the series, Pant was under a little bit of pressure because of his poor form. His spot was in danger with the 24-year-old Dhruv Jurel showing consistent performances for India A. Pant failed to live up to the expectations during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He managed 255 runs in nine innings at 28.33 with just one fifty. But he has now silenced his critics with a dogged fifty.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Rishabh Pant Climbs Among the Greats

With a commanding half-century, Pant also became the highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper-batter in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. He overtook Dhoni’s tally of 1,731 runs from 60 innings across 32 Tests, averaging 31.47, including 13 fifties. Before this game, the 27-year-old batter had accumulated 1,681 runs across 26 Tests and 48 innings, averaging 37.35 with four centuries and five fifties.

Pant has played a crucial role in India’s success since his Test debut in 2018, especially in SENA countries. His ability to put the opposition side under pressure and keep the scorecard ticking with his aggressive stroke play and counter-attacking approach makes him a headache for the bowlers.

ALSO READ:

Chasing Another MS Dhoni Record

Pant is also on the verge of breaking Dhoni’s another record. With six centuries under his belt, he is on par with MS Dhoni. He needs one more century to beat him and become the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most Test centuries.

What makes Pant’s record exceptional is that four out of six hundred have come away from home. Whereas Dhoni scored all his centuries in India. He remains the only Indian wicket-keeper batter to have smashed a century in South Africa, England, and Australia.

Pant has often enjoyed playing in England, and his love affair with English conditions continues to blossom. In just nine Tests, he has amassed a couple of hundreds and as many fifties at an average of 32.70. His lone ODI century has come against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in 2022.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
MS Dhoni
RIshabh Pant
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 110 at the time of writing this report.
11:04 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Ben Stokes cleans up Yashasvi Jaiswal with ripper of a delivery as he sends the stumps flying during ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ben Stokes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 runs.
10:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved something special with his century against England on Friday.
8:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Top 5 Longest Gaps Between Test Matches for India Karun Nair

Where Does Karun Nair Stand in the List of India Players With Longest Gaps Between Test Appearances?

Karun Nair will mark his Test return in Headingley.
7:50 pm
Aditya Ighe
'I Know A Former Batter Who...' - Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘I Know A Former Batter Who…’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, just a few days after former captain Rohit Sharma had also done so.
6:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Black armbands ENG vs IND 1st Test

Why Are Players Wearing Black Bands During ENG vs IND 1st Test At Headingley?

A minute of silence was also observed before start of play at Headingley.
4:15 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.