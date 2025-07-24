News
BCCI Forced to Look for New Options! Rishabh Pant's Injury Replacement Ishan Kishan Injured Too After Falling Down and Had to Get Stitches
indian-cricket-team

BCCI Forced to Look for New Options! Rishabh Pant’s Replacement Ishan Kishan Injured Too After Falling Down and Had to Get Stitches

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 24, 2025
1 min read
BCCI Forced to Look for New Options! Rishabh Pant’s Injury Replacement Ishan Kishan Injured Too After Falling Down and Had to Get Stitches

With Rishabh Pant suffering a nasty foot injury on Day 1 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester that saw he being rushed to the hospital after being escorted off the pitch by an ambulance cabby, reports confirmed that discarded wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan will be added to India’s squad for the final Test.

However, it is now understood that Ishan too is currently injured as he had fallen down a few days ago and had to undergo stitches, which now forces the BCCI to look for a different replacement option.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

ENG vs IND
Ishan Kishan
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

England To Host India Again in 2026 for Full-Fledged Limited-Overs Series

England To Host India Again in 2026 for Full-Fledged Limited-Overs Series

Team India will once again tour England in 2026.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Ishan Kishan To Replace Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

India Name Replacement For Injured Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND Test Series

Pant made 37 runs before retiring hurt at Old Trafford.
3:28 pm
Disha Asrani
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out After Toe Fracture While Batting on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out After Toe Fracture While Batting on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

He was unbeaten on 37
2:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Sai Sudharsan Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series

‘You’ve Got To Be Mindful’ – Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Controversial Decision During ENG vs IND Test Series

India will resume Day 2 of the fourth Test on 264/4.
10:42 am
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now the U19 batting sensation Betters Them

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now He Betters Them To Show Full Promise in England

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls.
12:09 pm
Sagar Paul
Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan scored a gritty 61 in the first innings of the fourth Test.
12:41 am
Amogh Bodas
