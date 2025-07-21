News
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Good News for India! Star Player Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 21, 2025
2 min read
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant was spotted entering the training ground with his wicketkeepting gloves earlier today (July 21). This serves as a positive indication that he is set to return in full tilt for the upcoming ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, slated to begin from July 23.

Notably, the dynamic left-hander picked up an injury in his index finger during the previous game at Lord’s. Rishabh Pant got hurt during England’s first innings and didn’t keep wickets anymore with Dhruv Jurel taking over the responsibilities.

While he played the match solely as a batter, speculation arose whether India would use him in a similar role at Manchester. Doing that would have meant India had to use up another position in the playing XI just to fit in a wicketkeeper. However, this latest development have put all doubt to rest and a confirmation on the same lines is expected to come during the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ:

India gets Akash Deep boost for Manchester Test

The Indian team was already riddled with multiple injuries but the situation looks slightly brighter currently. Apart from Pant, India pacer Akash Deep was also spotted doing short run-ups and bowling under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Akash Deep to was suffering from an injury concern with a groin niggle but is now looking likely for a possible return.

On the other hand, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series after he injured his knee in the gym. Fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh too is ruled out for the ENG vs IND 4th Test after suffering a bad cut to his bowling arm while trying to stop a ball in the nets.

With such a depleted pace attack, the team management eventually added young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj.

Thus, Akash Deep’s return to bowling is a much-needed positive news with the series on the line. The Shubman Gill-led side are currently trailing the five-match series 1-2 and will need to eke out a win or at least salvage a draw in Manchester to keep England from sealing the series.

ENG vs IND
India
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

