Rishabh Pant Reveals Habit He Picked Up As a Child That Helped Him Play Big Knocks In ENG vs IND Tests

Rishabh Pant has scored two hundreds and a fifty from four innings in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Rishabh Pant’s persona in Test whites is that of a showman. He might be subdued or outsmarted when he is playing white-ball cricket, but there’s never a dull moment when he is playing red-ball cricket.
He falls over in his crease while playing extremely risky shots, sometimes hurls his own bat like a javelin and constantly keeps chirping into the stump mic while keeping wickets to keep the batters on their toes.
With the sensitivity on the stump mic dialled up in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Pant’s conversations with himself, often referring to himself in the third person soon after getting beaten or missing a big chance to score a boundary.
When asked about it in the press conference ahead of the third Test at Lord’s, Pant said that it has been a habit he developed since childhood to keep his head in the game.
“The general idea has been to keep talking to myself as a batsman. I always talk a lot to myself but you get to know about it because stumps mic catches it. I have doing this as a kid,” Pant told reporters.
After ending his wretched run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a stunning hundred in the last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Pant became the first Indian keeper-batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England at Headingley.
He followed it up with scores of 25 and 65 in the massive win at Edgbaston. Before the third Test, Pant spoke about his experience of winning the Test back in 2021 and hoped to continue his good form from the first two matches.
“God has been kind enough to me that I could be here with a different team in a different role. Everyone in the team is getting confidence with every match. We will take the confidence from the last match and hopefully we can make the series 2-1,” Pant said in a video posted by the BCCI ahead of the third Test.
“Im trying to make my own identity and Lord’s is an iconic ground. Rishabh Pant at Lord’s is gonna be iconic,” Pant, exuding confidence, added.
