Rishabh Pant Ruled Out After Toe Fracture While Batting on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out After Toe Fracture While Batting on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 24, 2025
1 min read

He was unbeaten on 37

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out After Toe Fracture While Batting on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing ENG vs IND Test series after sustaining a fracture in his feet during the fourth fixture in Manchester. According to a BCCI source, the wicketkeeper-batter will need at least six weeks to return to the action.

“The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak,” stated the source to The Indian Express.

Previously, Pant picked up the injury while trying to reverse-sweep a Chris Woakes delivery while batting on 37 on the opening day at The Old Trafford.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
RIshabh Pant
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

