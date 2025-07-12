News
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett's 'Playing for a Draw' Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 12, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Indian vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant gave a savage reply to England opener Ben Duckett’s attempt to rattle him on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.

With England looking for a breakthrough early in the first session, Duckett was caught on stump mics trying to get under Pant’s skin by telling him,

“Just batting for the draw?”

Pant, known for his fearless and audacious batting, gave a fiery reply as well by saying,

“Same like you?”

Watch the video of the incident below.

The tactic, however, did not work for England as Rishabh Pant went on to hit his second fifty of the tour, after slamming twin centuries in the first Test at Leeds. The dynamic left-hander eventually departed on 74, unfortunately falling prey to a runout while taking a risky single on the brink of lunch.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul help India make amends for earlier setbacks

Speaking about the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, the Men in Blue were dealt early blows, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply for 13 and 16 respectively. Karun Nair could manage 40 as India were down to 107 for 3 before KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant added 38 runs at the end of Day 2’s play.

The duo resumed play earlier today (Day 3) and eventually stitched a crucial 131-run stand to rebuild the Indian innings. While Pant departed on 74, Rahul went on to complete his ton and entered the Lord’s Honours Board for a second time. Only Dilip Vengsarkar has his name etched more times (3).

After the departure of the duo, Ravindra Jadeja continued India’s momentum with a third consecutive fifty as the visitors inch closer to taking a lead.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer for India and got the Lord’s Honours recognition. Bumrah’s heroics bundled out England for 387 after fighting fifties from lower-order batters Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) and Joe Root’s 104 previously in the innings.

Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
India
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

