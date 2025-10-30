Rishabh Pant Stump Mic Chatter Goes Viral During IND A vs SA A Test [Watch]

This marked Pant's first appearance in competitive cricket after his foot injury.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket with a heartwarming leadership and energy behind the stumps during the first unofficial Test between India A vs South Africa A at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence stadium in Bengaluru.

Making his comeback after a three-month layoff due to a foot injury sustained during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England, Pant was seen animatedly guiding his spinners from behind the wickets. A clip of him cheering up spinners, Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar, has since gone viral on the internet.

Return of Classic Rishabh Pant Stump Mic Chatter During IND A vs SA A Test

Pant was caught on stump mic, reducing the pressure from off-spinner Kotian, who conceded 25 runs off four overs in the first spell. Suthar, who nailed a delivery against the right-hander Zubayr Hamza, was asked to bowl six consecutive deliveries at the same spot.

Pant to Tanush Kotian: “Zyada fielder nahi hai outside mein, dalte reh apna koi nai. Thodi her dande pe dalo, koi problem nahi hai. Tang mat ho. Relax hoke daal. Rhythm pakadne ko dekho aa jayega ek add over mein (wicket), pareshan mat ho.” Pant to Manav Suthar: “Are bhai, yahi hai. 6 ball daal ke dikhao zara maza aayega.”

