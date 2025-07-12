[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India’s streak of losing wickets before a break continued as this time it was wicketkeeper-batter and vice captain Rishabh Pant, who burned his wicket with a risky single. The dismissal was even more shocking as Pant was looking in sublime touch with the bat. The incident happened on the brink of Lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.

Pant nudged a Shoaib Bashir delivery to the off side and tried to eke out a single but England skipper Ben Stokes was absolutely electric in the field with a direct hit from cover point to get a much-needed breakthrough for the home side.

Watch the video of the incident below.

RUN OUT! 🙌



Ben Stokes aims and fires at the stumps and Rishabh Pant is out! ❌ pic.twitter.com/Z9JWwV9aS4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

The dynamic left-hander has been in stellar form in the England tour so far and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the series after Shubman Gill with 416 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 83.20 that includes twin centuries in the series opener at Leeds.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul century stand put India in a commanding position to take a lead

Speaking about the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, a 131-run stand between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant has reduced England’s lead to 139 runs. The Indian scoreboard currently reads 248 for 4 in response to England’s 387 and now have a strong chance to be in the driver’s seat. Apart from the duo, Karun Nair contributed 40, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill departed cheaply for 13 and 16 respectively.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah once again impressed with the ball to enter the Lord’s Honours board with an incredible fifer. Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy got two each while India’s 10-wicket hero from Edgbaston, Akash Deep went wicektless.

For England, Joe Root was the highlight performer with a crafty 104 while the young Jamie Smith continued him promising display with another fifty (51). Brdyon Carse all added a crucial 56 lower down the order to take the host’s total close to the 400-run mark, finishing on 387.

