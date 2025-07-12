News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 12, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India’s streak of losing wickets before a break continued as this time it was wicketkeeper-batter and vice captain Rishabh Pant, who burned his wicket with a risky single. The dismissal was even more shocking as Pant was looking in sublime touch with the bat. The incident happened on the brink of Lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

165/7

Indonesia INA

162/7

South Korea beat Indonesia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

184/9

South Korea SK

99/10

Philippines beat South Korea by 85 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

155/5

Belgium BEL

160/4

Belgium beat Germany by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

191/5

Belgium BEL

13/1

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

237/10

Bulgaria BUL

178/10

Turkey beat Bulgaria by 59 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

193/4

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

63/3

French Eiffels FELW

143/2

French Eiffels beat Belgium Belforts by 80 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

99/4

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

98/1

Belgium Belforts beat Belgium Jeanekens by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
French Eiffels FELW

74/1

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

69/1

French Eiffels Won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

216/3

Navarang Club NVR

108/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 108 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

103/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

70/10

91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

126/1

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

143/8

Malaysia Reds MR

146/6

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

172/6

Karaikal Kniights KAK

173/7

Karaikal Kniights Won by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

72/10

Bahrain BHN

76/0

Bahrain beat Malawi by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

90/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

Pant nudged a Shoaib Bashir delivery to the off side and tried to eke out a single but England skipper Ben Stokes was absolutely electric in the field with a direct hit from cover point to get a much-needed breakthrough for the home side.

Watch the video of the incident below.

The dynamic left-hander has been in stellar form in the England tour so far and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the series after Shubman Gill with 416 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 83.20 that includes twin centuries in the series opener at Leeds.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul century stand put India in a commanding position to take a lead

Speaking about the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, a 131-run stand between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant has reduced England’s lead to 139 runs. The Indian scoreboard currently reads 248 for 4 in response to England’s 387 and now have a strong chance to be in the driver’s seat. Apart from the duo, Karun Nair contributed 40, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill departed cheaply for 13 and 16 respectively.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah once again impressed with the ball to enter the Lord’s Honours board with an incredible fifer. Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy got two each while India’s 10-wicket hero from Edgbaston, Akash Deep went wicektless.

For England, Joe Root was the highlight performer with a crafty 104 while the young Jamie Smith continued him promising display with another fifty (51). Brdyon Carse all added a crucial 56 lower down the order to take the host’s total close to the 400-run mark, finishing on 387.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
RIshabh Pant
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah Donates His Shoes to MCC Museum After Taking Five-Wicket Haul in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.
5:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

Former England Captain Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will resume India's innings on Day 3.
1:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
nitish reddy lied jasprit bumrah eng vs ind 3rd test lords

‘Nitish Reddy Lied…’ – Jasprit Bumrah Responds To India All-Rounder’s Comments On Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

8:14 am
CX Staff Writer
ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series in India?

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series?

The series will commence tomorrow.
8:08 am
Sreejita Sen

‘You Can’t Keep Asking For a Change…’ – Joe Root Takes a Brutal Dig at Shubman Gill After Day 2 Of the Lord’s Test

A ball change controversy has rocked the ongoing third England vs India Test.
12:41 am
Vishnu PN
'I Was Tired...' - Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord's Test 

‘I Was Tired…’ – Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord’s Test 

Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's.
12:26 am
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.