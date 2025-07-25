Rishabh Pant Wins Praise From Fromer India Head Coach After Heartfelt Act During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He is the second leading run-getter in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant displayed huge courage, walking to the middle with a fractured toe after the fall of Shardul Thakur on Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test. Pant hobbled down the stairs as he received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd. The southpaw added 17 more runs to his tally during his hour-long stay.

When Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes targeted his injured foot, Pant smoked a six over long mid-wicket and a four through the off-side, respectively. Soon after Pant completed his fifty, Archer sent him back to the pavilion with a peach of a delivery. However, his effort proved enough to take India past the 350-run mark.

All matches (52) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 49/10 BHN 163/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 113/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 128/9 AUST 129/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 93/10 ROM 94/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 3/0 LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 114/2 RPH 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 102/7 HDN 104/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 93/8 ALZ 118/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 165/2 RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 79/3 UTC 77/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 97/3 MKP 99/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG 61/6 MXC 62/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL 119/2 MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 124/8 UGA 125/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 105/9 NBA 94/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS 14/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 166/3 ASS 165/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 177/7 SGT 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Rishabh Pant Shows Beast Mentality

When Pant was hobbling to climb the stairs, the world witnessed India vice-captain’s undying spirit to play cricket. He received a genuine hug from head coach Gautam Gambhir and praises from former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar. In a latest video shared by BCCI, Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in on his outstanding effort.

Referring to the finger injury Pant suffered in the 3rd Test at Lord’s, Shastri recalled, “Before this Test, I asked him ‘How is the finger? Is it broken? Will you play this game?’ He said, ‘Of course I will play. Toota bhi ho, toh khelta’ (I would have played even if it was broken).”

The former head coach then spoke about how special and unique Pant’s knock was.

“If that doesn’t lift the team up, nothing will. And the applause he got from everyone from the England team out there, that’s what you live for. What you play for. And that’s what makes heroes. So it shows what he wants, he wants to play, he loves playing Test cricket, for the country. If anyone doubted whether he was a team man, they got to see it first-hand today. That requires more than just steel,” Shastri added.

ALSO READ:

The 27-year-old is likely to be unavailable for the fifth and final Test at The Oval. He is reportedly asked to be out of action for at least six weeks. His absence will be a huge blow for the visitors, who are already 2-1 down in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Pant is the second-leading run-getter of the series with 479 runs in seven innings, averaging 68.42. He is also the second-most senior batter after KL Rahul.

With respect to the wicket-keeping duties, Dhruv Jurel has worn the gloves in the ongoing 4th Test. For the next match, Narayan Jagadeesan has received a maiden call-up to fill in for Pant. However, he may not get a chance in the playing XI straightaway. Shubman Gill & Co. are more likely to replace Pant with Jurel, while Rahul can be a back-up wicket-keeper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.