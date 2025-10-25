Rohit Sharma Centuries in ODIs – Ranking The Top 5 Hundreds From India Opener in Australia

This was Rohit Sharma's fifth ODI century on Australian soil.

Rohit Sharma 2.0 has arrived! The fans who were waiting for some Rohit Sharma centuries have got some joyous moments to remember. The former India skipper brought up his fifth century against Australia on Australian soil, as he coupled with Virat Kohli to stamp India’s authority in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma’s last century against Australia on Aussie soil in ODI cricket came in 2016, when he scored a brilliant 171* from 163 deliveries at W.A.C.A, Perth. The former India skipper registered his 32nd century in ODI cricket, which was well structured in order to take India home.

To add to that, this was Rohit Sharma’s second ODI ton in Sydney, the first one being in January 2019. He scored a ferocious 133, which came in a losing cause. The Men in Blue were not able to chase the target of 289 runs despite Hitman’s century. Rohit Sharma last scored a century in ODI in February 2025 against England in Cuttack.

Additionally, Rohit Sharma joined the group of legends on yet another tangent. He now stands first in the list of most ODI centuries against Australia.

Ranking Rohit Sharma Centuries In ODIs On Australian Soil

All the other four hundreds have come in a losing cause. Here’s ranking all the five hundreds from Rohit Sharma in ODIs in Australia.

121* in Sydney (October 25, 2025)

This one will be at the top of the ladder of Rohit Sharma centuries. One of the most clear differences from the other four instances is that this century resulted in India winning the game. The visitors got home with nine wickets to spare, and looked quite comfortable throughout.

Rohit started his innings off watchfully, taking control of the conditions. Pitches in Australia are quite different from the ones in India, and the former Indian skipper would have wanted to make it big. He scored a brilliant fifty in the second ODI as well.

171* in WACA (January 12, 2016)

After a team has scored 309/3 in the first innings, it would be considered a competitive total. That too, on Australian soil. Cricket added another ton to the list of Rohit Sharma centuries on this date, as the Mumbai batter got to a prolific unbeaten 171 in just 163 deliveries.

Virat Kohli pitched in with a gritty 91, to help India cross the 300-run mark. However, Australia chased down the target with ease after centuries from Steve Smith and George Bailey.

133 in Sydney (January 12, 2019)

After a great innings from Peter Handscomb, India were chasing 289 on a probing wicket in Sydney. India were reduced to 4/3 in no time in the second innings. That is when the former India skipper added to his centuries in his career.

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent 133 to hold the fort for India, but fell short of their target eventually. MS Dhoni contributed with 51 runs, but none of the other batters could get going in the innings, as India lost the match by 34 runs.

138 in Melbourne (January 18, 2015)

Batting first, Rohit Sharma scored a rollicking 138 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To add to that, India posted 267/8. In other words, one of Rohit Sharma centuries in career was paced so well, that he scored more than half of the team’s runs.

Except Suresh Raina, none of the others could get past the 20-run mark in the innings. Mitchell Starc was the hero with the ball, as he picked six wickets giving away 43 runs. However, Australia got to the target comfortably with four wickets to spare.

124 in Brisbane (January 15, 2016)

This will rank quite behind in terms of the Rohit Sharma last century in ODIs. However, in terms of personal class, it was one of the best innings. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter paced his innings perfectly well and helped India post a competitive total.

Rohit Sharma’s centuries in his career would be too many till date, but he scored 124 on a wicket that had something in it for the bowlers. The Men in Blue got to a competitive 308/8, after Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored magnificent fifties. Eventually, India lost the game, as the Aussies chased the target quite comfortably.

