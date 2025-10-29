Rohit Sharma has climbed to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings to become the No 1 ODI batsman for the first time in his illustrious career.

The India opener’s recent hundred against Australia in Sydney powered him to the summit, ending a long wait for the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Rohit Sharma Creates History In ICC ODI Rankings

After years of consistency and dominance in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma has finally achieved the one milestone missing from his glittering resume: becoming the No 1 ODI batsman in the world.

Rohit rose two places in the ICC ODI Rankings following his unbeaten 100* against Australia in the third ODI in Sydney, where India chased down a tricky total with nine wickets to spare.

Batting alongside Virat Kohli, who made 74*, Rohit smashed 13 fours and three sixes in a breathtaking display of stroke play. It was his 33rd ODI century, one that now takes him past Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and India’s Shubman Gill to the top of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

The milestone also comes at the age of 38, underlining his longevity and ability to evolve across eras. Rohit has spent most of the past decade inside the top 10 ODI batters, but this is the first time he has reached No.1.

Top 10 ICC ODI Ranking Batters

Below is a list of the top 10 ICC Men’s ODI ranking batters:

Position Player Team Rating Career Best Rating 1 Rohit Sharma India 781 882 v Sri Lanka (2019) 2 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 764 764 v Bangladesh (2025) 3 Shubman Gill India 745 847 v Australia (2023) 4 Babar Azam Pakistan 739 898 v West Indies (2022) 5 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 734 751 v India (2023) 6 Virat Kohli India 725 909 v England (2018) 7 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 716 725 v Bangladesh (2025) 8 Harry Tector Ireland 708 767 v Afghanistan (2024) 9 Shreyas Iyer India 700 710 v New Zealand (2023) 10 Shai Hope West Indies 690 802 v Bangladesh (2019)

Which India players are there in the Top 10 ICC ODI Ranking Batsmen?

India now have four players — Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer — inside the ICC Men’s ODI ranking top 10, reflecting their dominance in the format.

It wasn’t just Rohit making the headlines in the latest ICC ODI Rankings update. India all-rounder Axar Patel jumped six spots to 31st among bowlers and moved to eighth among all-rounders following his impactful outing in Sydney in the latest ICC Men’s ODI ranking.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner rose to fourth among ODI men’s ranking bowlers, while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood climbed to eighth. England’s Harry Brook continued his rapid rise in limited-overs cricket, jumping 23 places to reach 25th among ODI men’s ranking batters.

Rohit Sharma: The New No 1 ODI Batsman

For Rohit Sharma, this achievement is symbolic of his excellence in ODIs since 2022. It is a format where he’s already scored over 10,000 runs, three double centuries, and countless match-winning innings. Now, as the officially No 1 ODI batsman in ICC ODI Rankings, he sits alongside the legends who have defined the game.

With India’s next ODI assignment around the corner, fans will be eager to see if Rohit can extend his stay at the top of the ODI batting rankings and further stamp his authority as one of the modern greats of the format.

