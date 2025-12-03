Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma Unveil India Jersey for T20 World Cup 2026 Title Defence [WATCH]

The Men in Blue start their World Cup campaign in Mumbai against U.S.A. on February 7, 2026.

Defending champions India have another reason to feel good in the build up to the T20I World Cup in 2026. The Indians unveiled their new T20I jersey, which would be donned by the Men in blue for the coveted tournament starting in February. Rohit Sharma, who was announced as the Brand Ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026 unveiled the jersey along with Tilak Varma.

The new India jersey which the players would be wearing in the shortest format of the game, is slightly different in terms of its design. The jersey has stripes which run vertically from top to bottom – something that is different from the jersey of the side when they lifted the T20 World Cup back in 2024. India’s preparations towards the coveted event has been bolstered via the apparel factor!

Can the New India Jersey Keep the Old Luck Intact?

Though India have now got their hands on the new T20I India jersey, they would hope that their luck in the major ICC tournament in the shortest format stays the same. The defending champions will certainly start as firm favourites in the tournament which is being played on home soil. But the pressure to perform well in front of the home crowd would not be easy to deal with.

Suryakumar Yadav & Co. have been doing extremely well in the shortest format. They will hope to continue from where they left off in the recent series Down Under. After losing the second match of the series (the first one was washed out), the team bounced back brilliantly to win the next two consecutive games. Furthermore, they ended up sealing the series 2-1, after the last game was washed out as well.

The hosts somehow have to make sure that they get their batting order right. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been given the license to go after the bowling and take them to the cleaners. However, the Indians have not gone into any match with a set batting order, and have believed in the rotation policy, which is situational.

The squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 would not be a lot different than this one. The fact that Hardik Pandya is returning to the side with Shubman Gill would give India a lot of stability and balance in their preparations. All said and done, the five-match T20I series against South Africa would be extremely crucial for the Blues in order to get the ball rolling.

Group Stage Fixtures For India in T20 World Cup 2026

Fixture Date Venue India vs U.S.A. February 7, 2026 Mumbai India vs Namibia February 12, 2026 Delhi India vs Pakistan February 15, 2026 Colombo India vs Netherlands February 18, 2026 Ahmedabad

