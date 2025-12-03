Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Maiden ODI Century, Becomes India’s First No.4 To Reach Three-figures in Two Years

The right-hander stitched a 195-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket.

India’s questions for the batter at No.4 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer will be put to end after the second ODI against South Africa, at least for a few days to come. Ruturaj Gaikwad walked in to bat at No.4 and did not have the best of starts. But he held his nerve to fight himself to a wonderful milestone – summitting his maiden ODI century.

The 28-year-old batter from Maharashtra is featuring in his eighth ODI, after he was drafted into the side to cover the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The latter has been a mainstay in India’s ODI setup, and also played a crucial role in their campaign in the ODI World Cup in 2023. Though they were big shoes to fill for Ruturaj Gaikwad, he bolstered himself to a 105 runs off just 83 deliveries in the second ODI in Raipur.

Additionally, Gaikwad became the first player for India to score a century at No.4 in the 50-over format, after Shreyas Iyer’s sublime ton against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai – which was back in November 2023. His innings showcased tremendous grit and was exemplary in running between the wickets with Virat Kohli. The two went on to stitch a 195-run partnership for the third wicket.

Can India Stick To Ruturaj Gaikwad At No.4?

It won’t be as easy as it looks. Ruturaj Gaikwad has got a prolific ton at No.4 in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. But the Indian management would have to make some tough calls once Shreyas Iyer is fit and back on the field in the ODI format. The Mumbai batter has been the frontrunner for the No.4 slot since a long period of time, and will be expected to make a comeback.

Gaikwad is just eight matches into his ODI career for India. In those eight matches, he has scored a fifty and a hundred, with a great ability to keep the scoreboard ticking. In his 195-run partnership with Virat Kohli in Raipur, the two Indian batters went on to rotate the strike very well, ensuring that they keep the runs flowing. Dew does play a crucial role in Raipur at this time of the year, and the Men in Blue would be aware of the need to stay ahead of the game.

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently under rehabilitation after getting injured in an ODI against Australia Down Under earlier this year will be the preferred batter at No.4 once he makes a comeback to the side. However, with Gaikwad getting important runs at No.4 in the series against the Proteas, he will surely stay in contention. But as far as the Indian management is concerned, they have the headache of a plenty ahead of the World Cup in 2027.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is entrusted with the responsibility of opening the batting inn the absence of skipper Shubman Gill has not grabbed his chance in the ODI setup. However, skipper Gill would be taking his place in the ODI setup once he is back from a brief layoff. The Indians will have to think about accommodating Gaikwad in the mix, if he continues to prosper in the 50-over format.

Centuries At No.4 For India in ODI Cricket (Recent 5 Instances)

Player Runs Opposition Ruturaj Gaikwad 105 South Africa, 2025 Shreyas Iyer 105 New Zealand, 2023 Shreyas Iyer 128* Netherlands, 2023 KL Rahul 111* Pakistan, 2023 Shreyas Iyer 113* South Africa, 2022

