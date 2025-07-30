EXCLUSIVE: Former India Wicketkeeper Questions Omission Of Domestic Giant, Kuldeep Yadav During ENG vs IND Test Series

The former wicket-keeper dissected India’s performance in the recently passed fourth Test in Manchester.

The Indian team slogged for more than five sessions and ended up overturning a 311-run deficit to save the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. At one point in time, India was reeling at 0/2 in their second innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan scoring ducks. Then came in skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who forged a 417-ball partnership.

Gill smashed his fourth century of the series while Rahul departed for 90. Not many anticipated what happened then; the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar held the fort, hitting their respective centuries to take India to a draw.

To talk about it in a detailed manner, CricXtasy sat down to have a chat with former India cricketer Saba Karim. The former wicket-keeper dissected India’s performance in the recently passed fourth Test in Manchester.

“I think India showed a lot of resolve to stay in the game and draw the game. It takes a lot of tenacity and fortitude to survive such long hours. For a young Indian batting unit to come and perform like this speaks highly of the entire team. Very pleased to see the way Shubman Gill and company fought hard to save the game. It was brilliant to watch,” said Saba Karim.

Saba Karim Weighs In On India Playing XI Debate

A lot of people and cricket pundits have questioned India’s playing XI combination. The former Indian cricketer also commented on the same and stated that you can always have a debate on this. The Indian team management has been focusing only on batting, while they should also think about their bowling.

“One can always debate on that, and there should be a healthy discussion on this. At times, we are putting too much muscle into our batting and, to some extent, neglecting the other aspect of the game, which is bowling. You need attacking and wicket-taking bowlers who can pick 20 wickets for you, so that’s one area I think Indian team management needs to address. Secondly, there are a number of players who have been part of a squad, and they have not had the chance to play in the playing XI. Instead of jumping over players, you need a very conducive environment, and you should stick to that. It brings some discomfort among players, and I think you need to think about it,” the former India wicketkeeper stated.

“India has got batting till the eighth order, isn’t it? I think to win a Test match or a series, we need to have a better balance in the mix, so that you are able to take 20 wickets and as well as score runs, so that you can put pressure on the opposition. In terms of batting order, you need to continue with the resources you have. You have Sai Sudharsan at number 3, Shubman Gill at number 4. Since Rishabh Pant is injured, I think Dhruv Jurel will take his place. Washington Sundar can come at 5 or 6. That is likely to be the combination,” he added.

Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Indian team after eight long years, has failed to make an impact with the bat. He had his chances in the first three Test matches, where he failed to perform with his willow and was dropped from the fourth Test against England.

The Indian team management decided to back young Sai Sudharsan.

“I think this Indian team is going through a transition phase where the younger batters have to come good. I think primarily that was the reason why Karun Nair was dropped,” he said.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Finds Support From Karim

The former India player also raised questions as to why Abhimanyu Easwaran has been warming the bench. The Bengal-based player has been a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing series but has not had the chance to play so far. The 29-year-old batter has scored 7841 runs in 103 first-class matches with the help of 27 tons and 31 fifties.

“Also, I am trying to make a point here. Why is Abhimanyu Easwaran not getting a chance to play? It’s been more than two years now since he started traveling with the team. If I remember correctly, there are a total of 15 players who made their debut before him. Why was he ignored at the first Place? Why did Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan play ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran? He is a top-order batter and has been around for a very long time. He has been scoring tons of runs in the domestic circuit. He has got 27 centuries and an average of close to 50. He has led India A, scored runs in different conditions. Why is he not playing? If he is a part of the side, then you should play him. Why are you picking him in the squad if you think he is not good enough?” the 57-year-old player questioned.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir became the head coach of the Indian team, he has been under scrutiny due to his bizarre decisions and team selection. Under his coaching, the Indian team won the Champions Trophy 2025. The former India player feels it’s Shubman Gill’s team, and he should lead the way.

It’s Shubman Gill’s Team, Not Gautam Gambhir’s

“Why do we keep talking about Gautam Gambhir? It’s Shubman Gill’s team. The coach is only there to facilitate the progress of the side and also to offer a solution to the captain. Eventually, it is Shubman Gill who has to lead the way. Why do we keep insisting that this is Rahul Dravid’s team or this is Gautam Gambhir’s team? When MS Dhoni was the captain, that was his team. Before that, Sourav Ganguly was the captain; it was his team.

“The same happened when Virat Kohli became the captain; he was extremely forceful. I was there, and we made him the captain. Ravi Shastri was there as a director and eventually became the coach. He would always endorse the captain’s decision. He was there to support the team and the captain. Here’s, it’s the same, Gautam Gambhir is there to support the team. Eventually, the decision-making has to be done by the captain. Once the vision has been set, it is the captain who has to take over,” Saba told CricXtasy.

“I am happy with Shubman Gill, the captain. I think it’s a learning phase for him. What I like about him is that he is completely focused on his batting, and that is such a rare sight, being a captain. Many times, players who have become captains tend to lose focus on their primary skill, and they get consumed more by the captaincy. If you perform well in your own skillset, then automatically, your captaincy will also improve. I think that’s the path Shubman Gill has taken. I am glad that after three failures, he has come back strongly and saved the game for his team,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Played From The Beginning

India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also a part of the squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England, but has not featured in the playing XI so far. A lot of people are unhappy, and they feel Kuldeep should have been given the chance from the very beginning, citing his wicket-taking abilities.

“I also think he should have played right from the beginning. But, where will you play him? As I said, we need attacking bowlers who can take wickets for you. But now, since you have decided to go ahead with this kind of balance, where will you play him? Will you play three spinners on your side at the Oval or any other place? I don’t think so. If you are backing Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both of them have done very well. How will you fit him in the playing XI? You obviously need three pace bowlers in these conditions. It is virtually impossible to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI unless it’s a dry surface and the ball starts to turn from the beginning, which is not going to happen at the Oval,” Saba Karim said.

Ravindra Jadeja Lauded For All-Round Heroics

The former player lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round heroics so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. As of now, Jadeja has scored 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series. He is standing only behind the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant for the most runs in the ongoing series.

ALSO READ:

“Ravindra Jadeja is experienced enough to understand how to deal with criticisms that come his way. There were a lot of people who appreciated his effort, including me, but then a few people thought maybe he should have played in a different manner, and I think it’s perfectly fine. That’s what constructive criticism is all about. You learn from it, and I think Ravindra Jadeja has been around for a long time now. He knows what to take and what to ignore. I am glad that Ravindra Jadeja is one stable force for India in the entire series. He has proven his mettle both with the bat and ball. He has been outstanding. There was a time when the Indian lower batting order alongside tailenders would fold up very quickly. With the advent of Ravindra Jadeja, we see a massive change. Even under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Jadeja performed well in England,” Karim told CricXtasy.

In the Manchester Test between England and India, Shubman Gill faced criticism for delaying the introduction of Washington Sundar into the bowling attack, waiting until the 69th over to do so. This decision was castigated by former players, who highlighted Sundar’s solid performance in the previous Test at Lord’s, where he scalped four wickets in the second innings.

“That is fine. I think it’s a learning phase for Shubman Gill. He is bound to make mistakes and which is fine. That’s how you grow as a captain. I think that’s what he needs to understand. He is a sensible lad; he will go through these moments when he will make mistakes. This is a first series for Gill as a captain, so it’s fine,” he added.

Washington Sundar, A Fine Addition

Saba Karim also spoke highly about Washington Sundar, who scored a match-saving century in the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

“He has always been a pure batter. He also bats up in the order for Tamil Nadu. Now, with his contribution with the bat, even at the international level, our lower order becomes far more solid than what we have seen in the past. He bats like a genuine batter, which is such a refreshing sight. He has been a remarkable addition to the Indian side,” the former India player said.

The Indian team made a few changes before going into play the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Anshul Kamboj came in for the injured Akash Deep in India’s playing XI.

An Underwhelming Start For Anshul Kamboj, But Karim Recommends Patience

Young Anshul Kamboj also became the first Indian player to debut at Old Trafford since Anil Kumble in 1990. They have one more thing in common, as both of them have scalped 10 wickets in an innings, a feat quite rare in first-class cricket. However, Kamboj did not have a great outing for the Indian team in his very first Test, picking up only a wicket.

“I am sure the selectors have had a look at him. I was going through his track record for India A. he has done quite well there. I think the selectors and the team management expected a lot from him, but the conditions also were not conducive to his kind of bowling style. He is a very steady, right-arm seam bowler who will pitch the ball in the right areas and let the wicket do the rest. In Manchester, there was hardly any lateral movement. That is why we saw a few shortcomings in his bowling. Since he was playing his first Test match, I am sure he was nervous. Once a bowler like him, if he is not getting any support from the wicket, then you, at times, get very deflated. I felt that was the case with Anshul Kamboj in his first Test match,” he said.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have been starting the proceedings for the Indian Test team for quite some time now. It all started back during the Australia tour, and ever since, the duo has not looked back.

“I think they understand each other’s game. The biggest challenge for Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the shift from white ball to red ball cricket. As a batter, you have a lot of work to do, and the Indian team had very little time for preparation. But I am glad that both Jaiswal and Kl Rahul have forged some valuable stands as of now. I think as a pair, you need to understand each other’s game. I see that happening in the case of Kl Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal,” Saba Karim confided.

Saba Karim Weighs In On Handshake Debate

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both nearing their centuries, didn’t agree when Ben Stokes walked up to suggest calling it off during the fourth Test in Manchester. Rather, the duo requested to carry on. The England skipper was visibly disappointed, shaking his head in disbelief. A few moments later, the stump mic captured Harry Brook and Zak Crawley getting into a heated exchange with Jadeja over the handshake snub.

“I think India was well within their rights. I think when two batters are well within their capacity to continue, citing the fact that you fought so hard for the last two to three sessions, and now you are nearing your century, one is bound to continue. Both Sundar and Jadeja made a wise decision to continue. How the other teams look at it, that a different ball game altogether. It’s their problem. I think that’s the message that Jadeja and the entire Indian team sent to the English team,” the former India skipper explained.

The Indian team will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31.

The Indian team will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31.