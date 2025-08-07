Former India Great Backs Rishabh Pant’s Shot Selection Abilities Post His Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

He ended the five-match Test series against England with 479 runs, with the best score of 134 not out.
The recently passed five-match Test series between India and England saw a lot of iconic moments. From Rishabh Pant limping to Chris Woakes coming out to bat with a broken hand, fans have seen it all. Apart from India levelling the five-match Test series 2-2, the highlight was Rishabh Pant’s performance.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
73/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
165/7
149/10
91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 16 runs
–
1/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
63/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
After facing a lot of criticism during last year’s Australia tour, Pant entered the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a lot of things to prove. While taking part in the first Test match, the left-hand batter smashed twin centuries in the first Test. He followed it up with three more half-centuries, including the iconic knock he played with a fractured toe.
Ever since Pant started playing cricket for India, a lot of cricket pundits and fans have stated that he is careless instead of being fearless. Cut to now, the kind of batting Pant did was a pleasant sight to watch. It was a blend of aggression and class at the same time, and that’s what makes Pant a special cricketer.
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Rishabh Pant for his terrific batting in the recently past five-match Test series against England. Tendulkar also spoke about Pant’s unconventional shot selections, including the paddle sweep.
“The sweep shot that he played, he likes to get under the ball to scoop it with some elevation. People think he has fallen, but it is intentional so that he can get under the ball. The secret to play those shots is to be able to get under the ball. There were occasions where people felt he doesn’t have to play that shot… but someone like Rishabh should be left alone,” Tendulkar stated in a Reddit video.
ALSO READ:
Rishabh Pant ended the five-match Test series against England with 479 runs, with the best score of 134 not out. It was during the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford that Pant sustained a foot injury.
Since the star wicketkeeper is injured, a lot of reports emerged saying that Pant will miss the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, which is slated to take place from September 9 to 28 in the UAE.
Most likely, he will also miss the two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to happen between October 2 and 14 in Ahmedabad and Delhi.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.