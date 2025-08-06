News
Jasprit Bumrah Sachin Tendulkar ENG vs IND Anderson Tendulkar Trophy
indian-cricket-team

Sachin Tendulkar Voices Support For Indian Pacer, Lambasts Critics After ENG vs IND Test Series

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read

The Indian pacer took 14 wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah Sachin Tendulkar ENG vs IND Anderson Tendulkar Trophy

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has voiced support for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for not playing the fifth and final Test of the five-match series against England. Bumrah was lambasted by fans on social media for his decisions, though the pacer clarified that he will be available for three matches before the start of the series.

Sachin Tendulkar Rubbishes Jasprit Bumrah’s Critics

“I know people are discussing a number of things – jo Tests khela nahi, voh hum jeete (India won the Tests he didn’t play) and all that. To me that’s just a coincidence, to be honest,” Tendulkar said in a video at Reddit. 

“Bumrah started off really well, getting five wickets in the first Test. He didn’t play the second, but in the third and fourth again at Lord’s, he got 5 wickets. So, out of 3 tests he played, he has picked five wickets twice. The quality of Bumrah is exceptional. It’s unbelievable what he has been able to do so far. To me, he has been a consistent performer without any doubt; I would put him right at the top with anyone else,” said Tendulkar.

While Bumrah definitely has a say in which games he plays, the ‘picking and choosing’ of Tests are done following discussions with the management and the medical team to allow the premium pacer to extend his playing career as long as possible.

ALSO READ

Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah bowled his heart out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The right-arm pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 32 wickets in five tests. The right-arm pacer was overbowled even when he was heard saying on the stump mic that he was not able to push himself further. He got injured in the Sydney Test and, at that time, had bowled the most overs in the series.

Bumrah missed out on the Champions Trophy 2025 and was away from the game for nearly four months. He returned to competitive cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after missing the first four matches. The speedster played in all games before coming into the series. He was the second leading wicket-taker after Ben Stokes of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 before the final Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anderson Tendulkar Trophy
ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Sachin Tendulkar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Shubman Gill Eng vs Ind Tests

Former England Pacer Snubs Shubman Gill From his Combined India-England Playing XI Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Gill was the highest run scorer of the five-match series, ending with a massive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40.
4:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings

After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings

India's skipper and the Player of the Series, Shubman Gill, has dropped down four spots.
3:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sourav Ganguly Backs Out-of-Favour Player To Make India Comeback After Being Snubbed for England Tests

He last played for India in July 2024.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Out-of-Favour Player To Make India Comeback After Being Snubbed for England Tests

He last played for India in July 2024.
2:08 pm
Vishnu PN
Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats.
12:57 pm
Sagar Paul
No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravichandran Ashwin named his combined XI after the England vs India Test series.
12:39 am
Vishnu PN
Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistic Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistic Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
