Sachin Tendulkar Voices Support For Indian Pacer, Lambasts Critics After ENG vs IND Test Series

The Indian pacer took 14 wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has voiced support for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for not playing the fifth and final Test of the five-match series against England. Bumrah was lambasted by fans on social media for his decisions, though the pacer clarified that he will be available for three matches before the start of the series.

Sachin Tendulkar Rubbishes Jasprit Bumrah’s Critics

“I know people are discussing a number of things – jo Tests khela nahi, voh hum jeete (India won the Tests he didn’t play) and all that. To me that’s just a coincidence, to be honest,” Tendulkar said in a video at Reddit.

“Bumrah started off really well, getting five wickets in the first Test. He didn’t play the second, but in the third and fourth again at Lord’s, he got 5 wickets. So, out of 3 tests he played, he has picked five wickets twice. The quality of Bumrah is exceptional. It’s unbelievable what he has been able to do so far. To me, he has been a consistent performer without any doubt; I would put him right at the top with anyone else,” said Tendulkar.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 8/0 EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC 49/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 20/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 11/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW 24/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

While Bumrah definitely has a say in which games he plays, the ‘picking and choosing’ of Tests are done following discussions with the management and the medical team to allow the premium pacer to extend his playing career as long as possible.

ALSO READ

Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah bowled his heart out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The right-arm pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 32 wickets in five tests. The right-arm pacer was overbowled even when he was heard saying on the stump mic that he was not able to push himself further. He got injured in the Sydney Test and, at that time, had bowled the most overs in the series.

Bumrah missed out on the Champions Trophy 2025 and was away from the game for nearly four months. He returned to competitive cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after missing the first four matches. The speedster played in all games before coming into the series. He was the second leading wicket-taker after Ben Stokes of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 before the final Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.