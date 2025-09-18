Sai Sudharsan Adds Weight to His Claim for India’s No. 3 Spot for West Indies Series

He scored only 140 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Indian team management has a huge job to do of filling the void left by the retirement of veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket. India had to shake up their batting order, particularly after Rohit and Kohli retirements. KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill put up a great show in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 and have sealed the opening and number four spot respectively. However, the head coach Gautam Gambhir-led team management haven’t found perfect answers to number 3 and 5 position.

The Men in Blue have tried Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair during the five-match Test series against England, but both failed to give expected returns. While Sudharsan scored 140 runs in six innings, averaging just 23.33, Nair managed 111 runs in four innings at an average of 27.75. The Karnataka batter also batted at number six on three occasions and could get only 37 runs to his name, averaging only 12.33.

The selectors will be having a close eye on the ongoing two-match unofficial IND-A vs AUS-A Test series as the players are vying for a place in India squad. And Sai Sudharsan, who arguably earned his maiden Test call-up on the back of stunning IPL 2025 season, has bolstered his case with an eye-catching 73-run knock on Thursday (September 18).

ALSO READ

Sai Sudharsan Strengthens His Claims for No. 3 Spot in India’s Test Team

Sudharsan, who managed only one fifty on England tour, was not named in the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025. The southpaw was not picked in both squads by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The southpaw then directly returned to represent India A against Australia A in Lucknow for two unofficial Tests.

Sudharsan has now added weight to his case for number three spot in India’s Test team for the series against West Indies at home. The 23-year-old smashed a half-century while batting at number 3, playing a crucial role in India’s fightback to Australia A’s massive first innings total of 532/6. The left-hand batter’s elegance and impeccable technique was on display. His 124-ball stay showcased a great blend of aggression and defence.

He also forged a couple of small partnerships with in-form opener Narayan Jagdeesan and Devdutt Padikkal. Sudharsan and Jagadessan added 49 runs for the second wicket, with the latter returning to the dugout after scoring 64 runs. He then stitched a 76-run stand for the third wicket with Padikkal, seeing India go past the 200-run mark. Sudharsan was trapped in front of the stumps by spinner Cooper Connolly. He hit 10 fours in his 73-run stay on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led India will lock horns with a new new-look West Indies team for a two-Test match series at home. The first Test will commence from October 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the second Test slated for October 10 in Delhi. India will be the favourites as they have not lost a Test match against Windies since May 2002 in Kingston. The series win will help India to replace Sri Lanka at number 2 spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 rankings, with Australia comfortably sitting at the top with 100% winning percentage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.