Sai Sudharsan Saved by Marco Jansen No-Ball in 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

Both overnight Indian batters rode their luck early on Day 5.

Sai Sudharsan earned an early lifeline on Day 5 of the 2nd IND vs SA Test after Marco Jansen bowled a no-ball on the delivery that dismissed the batter. The event unfolded on the third delivery of the 19th over, as Jansen was going through another fine spell.

He bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Sudharsan tried to defend but could only get an outside edge. The ball flew straight into the wicketkeeper’s gloves, and South Africa started to celebrate.

However, the dreaded siren wailed immediately, which meant Jansen had overstepped and bowled a no-ball. Hence, Sudharsan was recalled, and he continued batting, as Jansen couldn’t get an early breakthrough despite bowling a terrific delivery.

Jansen had also bowled three no-balls in the Kolkata Test, and this was always expected since such mistakes don’t go easily. Sudharsan needed it because he has been short on big scores and is under immense pressure to perform, as India might run out of patience soon and try new players at No.3, especially since Devdutt Padikkal has been warming the bench.

After Marco Jansen no-ball to Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Yadav earned a reprieve

As if a no-ball by Marco Jansen wasn’t enough, Kuldeep Yadav also earned a reprieve in the following over by Simon Harmer. Harmer bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Kuldeep poked at it to get an outside edge.

The ball flew straight towards Aiden Markram at slip, but he couldn’t hold on to it and dropped a straightforward catch. Fortunately for South Africa, the catch didn’t cost them much, as Kuldeep was dismissed a few overs later by Harmer himself.

However, Sai Sudharsan has continued batting amidst another mini-collapse for India, who have lost three wickets so far in the first session. He has been uncomfortable at times and looked vulnerable to a lot of stuff, but the batter has found ways to stay at the crease.

South Africa recovered from the dropped chance soon, as Harmer again did his trick to leave India reeling, dismissing Kuldeep, Dhruv Jurel, and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja has partnered with Sudharsan, and the two will hope to bat as long as possible to keep India’s hopes of a draw alive.

