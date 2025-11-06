Sai Sudharsan Struggles Again for India A, Falls for Another Low Score Ahead of South Africa Series.

India batter Sai Sudharsan couldn’t make the most of the opportunity in the 2nd IND A vs SA A game and fell on a low score. The southpaw could only score 17 runs in 52 balls, including three boundaries, before losing his wicket in the 17th over.

Sai Sudharsan continues to underperform against South Africa A

Initially, Sai Sudharsan looked good and was largely untroubled after Abhimanyu Easwaran was out on a duck. He started stitching a partnership with KL Rahul, but just before he could extend it, Prenelan Subrayen ended his innings.

In the first Test against South Africa A, Sudharsan could only register scores of 32 & 12 across two innings. These low scores won’t help him, as he looks to seal that No.3 spot in India’s Test side.

More to follow…