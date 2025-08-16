News
Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series
indian-cricket-team

Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 16, 2025
2 min read
Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series

The recent ENG vs IND five-match Test series witnessed some high-octane action with both teams sharing spoils in the end. While England had the edge coming into the final game, India managed to pull off an incredible fightback to salvage a 2-2 series draw. However, despite such thrilling action, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wasn’t exactly impressed with the standard of cricket being played and labelled the bowling attacks of both teams as weak.

Manjrekar was particularly critical of Jasprit Bumrah, who was limited to playing only three out of the five games owing to workload management. Jasprit Bumrah also registered an unwanted record of conceding over 100 runs in a single innings during the fourth Test at Manchester. The flat pitches also played their part in taking the sting out of both bowling attacks.

Echoing on the same lines, Manjrekar wrote in his column for the Hindustan Times,

“For starters, sorry to burst the bubble, it has to be one of the weakest bowling attacks from both sides that I have seen in a series featuring two main stream teams.”

He added, “The one bowler with great skills and ability had a bizarre approach to playing in this series even before it began, so bowling greatness or excellence was seen very sporadically over 175 hours of Test cricket.”

ALSO READ:

Sanjay Manjrekar questions coach Gautam Gambhir for tactical blunders

Apart from the Bumrah call, Manjrekar also expressed his discontent over the decision not to use India’s X-factor bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the series. With Bumrah sitting out a couple of games, it was expected that Kuldeep would be given a chance as he is a genuine wicket-taking option. However, Gambhir and the team management preferred to go with their strategy of three all-rounders in order to have more batting depth and sacrificed Kuldeep in the process.

Although the decision eventually paid off as Shubman Gill and Co secured a hard-earned draw, Manjrekar called for the BCCI and the selectors to question such ‘tactical mistakes’ and ‘selection blunders’ so that they are not repeated in the future.

India’s next Test assignment will be a two-match home Test series against West Indies in October followed by another couple of Tests against South Africa in November.

ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Sanjay Manjrekar
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gujarat Giants Star's Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

Gujarat Giants Star’s Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

India A Women lead the three-match series 2-0.
6:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
'Bloody You Should Be..' - Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Reveals Former Coach Ravi Shastri's Reaction After Facing Ban

‘Bloody You Should Be..’ – Veteran India Pacer Reveals Former Coach Ravi Shastri’s Reaction After Facing One-Test Ban

The right-arm pacer has also featured in 80 ODIs, picking up 115 wickets.
6:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
Nitish Kumar Reddy Asia Cup 2025 Hardik Pandya

Should Nitish Kumar Reddy Be Backed In India’s T20I Squad For Asia Cup 2025?

Nitish Reddy scored 182 runs and took two wickets in IPL 2025.
4:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND Tests

Jasprit Bumrah Workload Under Scrutiny Again, Former India Player Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Endurance On England Tour

He stated that the workload management policy should be implemented for all players.
4:27 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former India All-Rounder Irfan Pathan Blames MS Dhoni For Dropping Him Despite Strong Performances

Former India All-Rounder Blames MS Dhoni For Dropping Him Despite Strong Performances

The 40-year-old player played a total of 29 Test matches, picking up 100 wickets.
2:53 pm
Ashish Satyam
Should India Move Past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli In ODIs? Former Teammate Weighs In On the 2027 World Cup Dilemma

Are India Really Prepared To Move Past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Before World Cup 2027?

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have hung their boots from Tests and T20Is.
2:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
