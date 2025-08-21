Sanju Samson and Brother Join Forces to Pull Off a Run-Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025 [WATCH]

Sanju Samson is the most expensive player in KCL 2025.

Sanju Samson returned to the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 in style, making a runout by joining forces with his brother Saly on Thursday, August 21. Playing as vice-captain for Kochi Blue Tigers, Sanju made an immediate impact in the campaign opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Sanju and Saly Samson Combined to Inflict a Run Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025

Royals’ opener Subin S pushed the ball towards mid-off and ran for a risky single. Sanju quickly collected the ball and threw it towards the bowler’s end. His elder brother and captain, Saly, received it cleanly and inflicted the run-out. The rare incident drew attention from social media users, with fans enjoying a wicket as an unforgettable start to the new season. The Royals were eventually bundled out for a below-par target of 97 runs. The moment also featured the leadership duo of the Samson brothers, who are eyeing to guide Kochi Blue Tigers to a title triumph.

Sanju didn’t come out to open the innings for the Tigers. He was slotted to bat at number five. Saly, on the other hand, bowled two overs and conceded just eight runs at four runs per over. While the 30-year-old didn’t pick a wicket, the Samson brothers inflicted a run out on the very first ball of the match.

Sanju Samson’s Spot Unconfirmed In Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI

Sanju returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter had a decent IPL 2025 season and missed five games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to injury. The outing came a couple of days after Sanju was named in India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, his place in the playing XI came under scrutiny after Shubman Gill was named as vice-captain.