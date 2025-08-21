News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sanju Samson Saly Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025
indian-cricket-team

Sanju Samson and Brother Join Forces to Pull Off a Run-Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025 [WATCH]

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 21, 2025
3 min read

Sanju Samson is the most expensive player in KCL 2025.

Sanju Samson Saly Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025

Sanju Samson returned to the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 in style, making a runout by joining forces with his brother Saly on Thursday, August 21. Playing as vice-captain for Kochi Blue Tigers, Sanju made an immediate impact in the campaign opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

160/8

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

166/4

Bhimavaram Bulls beat Vijayawada Sunshiners by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

55/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

16/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

134/4

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

144/3

South Delhi Superstarz Women beat Central Delhi Queens Women by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

131/8

Czech Republic CZR

149/9

Czech Republic beat Romania by 18 runs

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

176/4

Czech Republic CZR

66/2

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

164/4

SC Europa SCE

161/2

VFB Fallersleben beat SC Europa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

110/6

SG Findorff SGFD

133/3

SG Findorff beat HTB Cricket by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Berlin CC BRCC

91/8

SC Europa SCE

94/9

SC Europa beat Berlin CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SG Findorff SGFD

94/5

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Sussex SUSS

2/0

Somerset SOM

243/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Kuwait KWT

299/7

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Kenya KNY

115/10

Jersey JER

25/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

137/6

Ireland Women IRE-W

141/2

Ireland Women won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

139/9

Calicut Globstars CAGS

138/10

Aries Kollam Sailors won by 1 wicket

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

173/7

Mysore Warriors MYW

121/10

Mangalore Dragons beat Mysore Warriors by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Majees Titans MAT

37/4

Renaissance Challengers RNC

115/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Toss – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

135/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

134/8

Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

120/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

123/1

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

131/8

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

135/3

Chicago Kingsmen beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Bangladesh A BANA

156/8

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

157/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Bangladesh A by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

85/10

Kashi Rudras KARS

173/6

Kashi Rudras beat Noida Super Kings by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Sanju and Saly Samson Combined to Inflict a Run Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025

Royals’ opener Subin S pushed the ball towards mid-off and ran for a risky single. Sanju quickly collected the ball and threw it towards the bowler’s end. His elder brother and captain, Saly, received it cleanly and inflicted the run-out. The rare incident drew attention from social media users, with fans enjoying a wicket as an unforgettable start to the new season. The Royals were eventually bundled out for a below-par target of 97 runs. The moment also featured the leadership duo of the Samson brothers, who are eyeing to guide Kochi Blue Tigers to a title triumph.

Sanju didn’t come out to open the innings for the Tigers. He was slotted to bat at number five. Saly, on the other hand, bowled two overs and conceded just eight runs at four runs per over. While the 30-year-old didn’t pick a wicket, the Samson brothers inflicted a run out on the very first ball of the match.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson’s Spot Unconfirmed In Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI

Sanju returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter had a decent IPL 2025 season and missed five games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to injury. The outing came a couple of days after Sanju was named in India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, his place in the playing XI came under scrutiny after Shubman Gill was named as vice-captain.

Sanju was opening the innings for India in T20I cricket in recent times. But with Gill being the vice-captain, he is likely to open with Abhishek Sharma, who can also contribute with the ball. As a result, Sanju might have to bat at number 3 or down the order if team management opts to go with Gill and Sharma as openers. He has already shown some signs of facing the heat and is attempting to stake his claim in the middle order.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, while addressing the press conference, said, “The captain-coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity. With more options available now, Shubman has been in great form for the last few months. So has Sanju, so two good options, along with Abhishek.”

Adani Trivandrum Royals
KCL 2025
Kerala Cricket League 2025
Kochi Blue Tigers
Saly Samson
Sanju Samson
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Gautam Gambhir Accused of Favouritism After Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Gautam Gambhir Accused of Favouritism After Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was recently announced.
10:13 pm
Amogh Bodas
India Best Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Shubman Gill Jitesh Sharma Sanju Samson

India Best Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill Open Or Bat At No.3? Which Wicketkeeper Plays?

Shubman Gill was appointed as the vice-captain of India's T20I setup.
9:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
Karun Nair India Maharaja Trophy 2025

India Batter from England Test Series Denied NOC by BCCI CoE to Play in KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

He managed just 205 runs in four tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Asia Cup

Explained: Why Mohammed Siraj Lost His Foothold In India T20I Line-Up

The last time Siraj played a T20I game for India transpired during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
7:55 pm
Ashish Satyam
Harshit Rana India Asia Cup 2025

Former India Batter Says This Player Was Picked For Asia Cup 2025 Only Due To ‘Likability Factor’

He was added in the Indian team on the back of his IPL 2024 numbers, when he took 19 wickets in the season.
7:13 pm
Ashish Satyam
Why Is India Playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Despite Border Tensions? Sports Ministry Explains

Why Is India Playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Despite Border Tensions? Sports Ministry Explains

The rivals are set to lock horns on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025.
6:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.