Sanju Samson Knocks Team Management’s Door for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025

He is currently the leading run-getter in KCL 2025.

Sanju Samson missed five matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and questions about his place in India’s squad started to rise. Samson amassed 285 runs in just nine innings, including a fifty, averaging 35.6 and a strike rate of 140.39. Players like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal racked up 500+ runs in the same season. However, Samson was the preferred choice.

Come Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma has almost confirmed his place as an opener. The other spot will be a toss-up between Samson and Shubman Gill. But being the vice-captain, Gill is likely to sneak into the top order with the sword hanging on Samson.

“Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point. So was Abhishek. I mean, Abhishek’s performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy,” the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, had said after the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced.

However, Samson has now strengthened his case for the opening spot by continuing his stunning form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025. After scoring a hundred earlier this week, Samson followed it up with an explosive fifty. Representing Kochi Blue Tigers, the right-hand batter smashed an explosive 89-run knock against Thrissur Titans at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, August 26.

Samson had put together 121 runs off just 51 balls. He is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament with 197 runs to his name from just three innings, striking at 184.1.

Sanju Samson Smashes Another Fifty in KCL 2025

Opening for the Kochi Blue Tigers with Vinoop Manoharan against the Thrissur Titans, Samson once again displayed fearless stroke play and the ability to hit sixes at will. He reached his fifty off just 26 balls.

In the process, the Indian batter scored 13 runs off just one ball. The drama unfolded in the fifth over, bowled by Sijomon Joseph, when Samson smashed the fourth ball over the deep extra cover boundary. Much to the disappointment of Thrissur, the ball was adjudged a no-ball. In the ensuing delivery, Samson walloped it over deep extra cover for another six, thus mining 13 from just one legal delivery.

However, the 30-year-old missed out on his second hundred of the tournament, falling on 89 runs off 46 balls, striking at 193.48. His innings was laced with nine sixes and four boundaries.

Sanju’s knock powered the Tigers to 188/7 in their 20 overs, with middle-order batters chipping in with small contributions. Ajinas K was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, taking five wickets off his four overs, conceding runs at 7.50. Anand Joseph and Sibin Gireesh also picked a wicket each.