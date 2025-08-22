Sanju Samson Out, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Get the Nod: Veteran Batter Predicts Opening Combination of India for Asia Cup 2025

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10.

India batting stalwart Ajinkya Rahane added fuel to the discussions of Sanju Samson’s case in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Rahane feels that Shubman Gill and swashbuckling southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for India. Gill, who recently led India to a memorable series draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, returned to India’s T20I setup after a year and is named Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy.

All matches (75) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Live – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 123/1 CZR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 43/3 VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG 60/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 250/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 134/9 AS-A 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 135/10 PSA 139/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Shubman Gill Will Open for India in Asia Cup 2025

“Shubman is back in the team; I’m sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. He is a very confident guy, a very good team man, and that is very important,” said Rahane on his YouTube channel. “Sanju is a great team man, but that is a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though, as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team.”

Rahane wants Samson to continue as an opener for India but believes that Gill will replace him at the top and open alongside Abhishek. As Gill is now India’s vice-captain, it is believed he will surely make it into the playing XI. He has enjoyed a huge success as an opener for India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter was the fourth leading run-getter of the IPL 2025, finishing the season with 650 runs, averaging 50 at an impressive strike rate of 155.87. Hence, Gill replacing Sanju Samson is highly likely to happen, as India see Abhishek as their sixth or maybe seventh bowling option.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson Will Miss Out According to Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbaikar also highlighted his excitement about India’s pace attack, featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Notably, it will be the first instance in which Bumrah and Arshdeep will play together in a T20I game since India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. While Bumrah was the most economical bowler (4.17 rpo) of the tournament in the West Indies, Arshdeep was the joint leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

“I’m excited to see Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowling together in this Asia Cup. We all know how dangerous Bumrah is,” said Rahane.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel

Rahane’s predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy/Harshit Rana.