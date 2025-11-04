Shafali Verma Named North Zone Captain by BCCI After Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Heroics

Shafali Verma has been named the captain of the North Zone team for the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025 by the BCCI. The announcement comes after her match-winning performance in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.

Shafali Verma Shines with Her All-Round Heroics in the Final

Shafali Verma joined the team as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal and played only two matches, the semifinal against Australia and the final against South Africa. She scored 10 runs in the semifinal but made a strong comeback in the final with an 87-run knock and also took two wickets. Her all-round effort helped her win the Player of the Match award.

Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025

The Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025 will be held in Nagaland from November 4 to 14.This will be the third edition of the tournament since it started in 2022.

Organised by the BCCI, the competition will feature six teams from North, South, East, West, Central and North East zones.

All teams will play each other in a round robin format, and the top two sides will meet in the final on November 14.

The matches will be played at two venues, Nagaland Cricket Stadium and Sovima Cricket Ground. The final will take place at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium.

Squads for Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025

Central Zone: Nuzhat Parween (C & WK), Nikita Singh (VC), Simran Dilbahadur, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shuchi Upadhyay, Ananya Dubey, Mona Meshram, Suman Meena, Disha Kasat, Sampada Dixit, Anjali Singh, Amisha Bahukhandi, Nandani Kashyap (WK).

East Zone: Mita Paul (C), Ashwani Kumari (VC), Priyanka Luthra, Dhara Gujjar, Tanushree Sarkar, Rashmi Gudhia (WK), Jintimani Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sahu, Saika Ishaque, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Acharjee.

North East Zone: Debasmita Dutta (C), Nabam Yapu (VC), Kiranbala Haorungbam, Lalrinfeli Pautu, Riticia Nongbet, Najmeen Khatun (WK), Samayita Pradhan, Priyanka Kurmi, Vipeni, Nandika Kumari, Nabam Abhi, Pranita Chettri, Solina Jaba, Primula Chettri, Ranjita Koijam.

North Zone: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Deeya Yadav, Ayushi Soni, Taniya Bhatia (WK), SM Singh, Bharti Rawal, Bawandeep Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Amandeep Kaur, Komalpreet Kour, Ananya Sharma, Soni Yadav, Nazma, Nandini.

West Zone: Anuja Patil (C), Sayali Satghare (VC), Poonam Khemnar, Dharani Thappetla, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Kiran Navgire, Amrita Joseph, Kesha Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Umeshwari Jethva (WK), Simran Patel, Ishita Khale.

South Zone: Niki Prasad (C), Sabbineni Meghana (VC), Kamalini G (WK), Vrinda Dinesh, Yuvashri K, Asha Sobhana, Challuru Prathyusha, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Madiwala Mamatha (WK), Sajana Sajeevan, Monica Patel, Shabnam Shakil, Anusha Sundaresan.

Schedule for Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025

Tue, November 04

10:00 AM: North Zone vs South Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

10:00 AM: North East Zone vs West Zone (Sovima Cricket Ground)

3:00 PM: Central Zone vs East Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

Thu, November 06

10:00 AM: East Zone vs North East Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

10:00 AM: North Zone vs West Zone (Sovima Cricket Ground)

3:00 PM: Central Zone vs South Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

Sat, November 08

10:00 AM: East Zone vs North Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

10:00 AM: Central Zone vs North East Zone (Sovima Cricket Ground)

3:00 PM: South Zone vs West Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

Mon, November 10

10:00 AM: North East Zone vs South Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

10:00 AM: Central Zone vs North Zone (Sovima Cricket Ground)

3:00 PM: East Zone vs West Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

Wed, November 12

10:00 AM: Central Zone vs West Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

10:00 AM: East Zone vs South Zone (Sovima Cricket Ground)

3:00 PM: North East Zone vs North Zone (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

Fri, November 14

3:00 PM: Final (TBD vs TBD) (Nagaland Cricket Stadium)

