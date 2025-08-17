Shardul Thakur Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran Didn’t Get A Chance on England Tour

Shardul shared that he had also gone through a similar situation and spoke about how a player should battle it out.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has recently opened up on star spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran‘s snub in the recently concluded England vs India Test series. The 33-year-old, who featured in two of the five fixtures of the series, shared that he had also gone through a similar situation and spoke about how a player should battle it out.

“I was also in the same boat, being out and not getting enough games to show my potential. So as a player, you go through a lot of emotions, and it’s not easy to sit out. At some point, you’ll feel bored and start questioning, ‘What am I doing here? I’m not getting a game,” he said in a RevSportz interview.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW 58/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR 15/1 SWE 136/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 94/5 LL-W 74/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Toss – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 139/8 AS-A 121/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 127/8 HHA 125/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings

Shardul Thakur on Kuldeep Yadav and Abhimanyu Easwaran Snub

Besides the playing condition and team combination scenarios, the player also discussed how a rich pool of talent and options in the Indian setup also makes it tough for the players to get regular chances in the playing XI. However, he also backed the management’s decision as they always look to play the best possible XI from the entire squad.

“Unfortunately or fortunately, the competition is so high in India. There are so many players, and only 11 of them play at the end of the day. So we need to understand that probably this is the best 11 that management is looking at and you’ll have to repeatedly tell your mind this was not my game, that’s why I was not selected. Probably according to the pitch conditions or whatever atmospheric conditions, this is the best 11 that we could field for the day and I’m just not part of it,” added the all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Previously, various former players, commentators and experts had voiced for Kuldeep’s inclusion in India’s playing XI, even before the beginning of the series. But eventually, the ace spinner returned from the long tour of England without making a single appearance in the five-match series. Notably, Easwaran’s father had also expressed his displeasure over his son’s continuous wait for making his red-ball debut.

Since his maiden India call-up in 2021, several other players have made their debut for India in this format. However, he had also mentioned that Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has assured the player of soon getting a chance to represent the country in Tests. Though the current India openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, seem to have cemented their place after a stellar outing in the latest overseas series.

“Gambhir told him, ‘You’re doing the right things. You’ll get your turn and a long run. I’m not the one to push you out after one or two matches.’ The entire coaching team assured him he’ll get his due,” he stated in a YouTube video.

Shardul Thakur in ENG vs IND Test Series

The all-rounder played in the series opener in Leeds but showcased an average performance with just five runs and two wickets at an expensive economy of 5.56. However, he still made a comeback in India’s XI in Manchester due to a brilliant batting show from another all-rounder Washington Sundar. Moreover, India also missed two of their key pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep Singh, in the fourth fixture.

But Shardul once again failed to strike the England batting lineup in his comeback match of the tour. Though the player put up 41 runs in the first innings, he went wicketless as England piled up a huge 669 in the penultimate match of the series. On the other hand, Sundar had already contributed crucial 52 runs in India’s massive win at Edgbaston in the second clash. He went on to notch up a total of 284 runs in four matches of the series, including a match-saving 101* at Old Trafford, and also scalped seven wickets.