Shivam Mavi Takes Five, J Suchith Shines With Six Wickets, Jalaj Saxena Hits Half-Century — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 3, Round 4

After several notable performances in the first two days of the Ranji Trophy Round 4, the focus now shifts to Day 3. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 3, Round 4.

Shivam Mavi Takes Five Wickets in Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy Match

In the ongoing Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland match, Shivam Mavi, who scored a century in the first innings on Day 2, has now taken a five-wicket haul on Day 3. He is having a terrific match with both bat and ball. Uttar Pradesh are well ahead in this game. Mavi bowled 10 overs went for 18 runs and took five wickets.

J Suchith Bags Six Wickets against Haryana

J Suchith, in the Haryana vs Uttarakhand match, took six wickets in the second innings and helped Uttarakhand win by an innings and 28 runs. He had also taken five wickets in the first innings. In total, he took 11 wickets in the match and scored a fifty in the first innings with the bat.

Jalaj Saxena Hits Half Century in Maharashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match

Jalaj Saxena, in the ongoing Maharashtra vs Karnataka match, hit a half-century in the first innings. Coming to bat at No. 7 when his team Maharashtra was 139 for 5, Jalaj Saxena brought his team back into the game by scoring 72 runs.

