Should Kuldeep Yadav Be Included in India Playing XI? Ex-England Captains Debate Spin Options Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

He last featured in a Test match on home soil in October 2024.

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 nears a decisive phase, all eyes are on the fourth Test. England lead the five-match series 2-1, making the Manchester Test a must-win for India to keep themselves in the hunt. In the build-up to the crucial match, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discussed the potential changes to both teams’ playing combinations. England may go into the 4th Test with just one spinner, Liam Dawson, replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir. As for India, the former players have weighed in on whether Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing XI.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 6/0 RWA 102/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 195/3 BBS 100/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS 129/7 DBS 179/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 121/9 CCC 156/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB 110/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 85/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 161/7 KNY 77/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 193/3 KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM 120/7 NZ 122/2 Fixtures Standings

Michael Atherton Bids for Kuldeep Yadav

Michael Atherton believes India must include their specialist chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He pointed out that the pitches at Old Trafford have become significantly flatter in recent years.

“I still kind of been calling for Kuldeep a little bit all series. I think he’s going to play Old Trafford. I was chatting briefly to Jimmy last night. He said they have been very flat. Since they turned the square around, which is a long time ago now, the pitches haven’t had the pace that they used to have. And said in particular, he said there’s a couple of pitches on the ends that have got a bit of zing, but in the middle where the televised pitches are, just flat. And you know, wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford,” said Atherton on Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

The pitches might not be the only factor India considers for their playing XI. With Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management, questions remain over India’s pace bowling attack.

“I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah, Siraj, and then play their three spinners. Washington Sundar, [Ravindra] Jadeja, and Kuldeep, but you don’t know the forecast in Manchester. That’s the other thing if it’s going to be cooler and showeryand whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that’s an option India should think about,” Atherton added.

The 30-year-old Indian spinner has played 13 matches in his eight-year-long Test career so far. Kuldeep has a whopping 56 wickets to his name at an average of 22.16 and less than four RPO. However, he last featured in a Test match on home soil in October 2024.

ALSO READ:

Would Liam Dawson’s Inclusion Benefit England?

Liam Dawson was named in the squad after Shoaib Bashir fractured his thumb during the Lord’s Test. The left-arm orthodox spinner is likely to make his Test return after a prolonged gap of eight years. Hussain believes Dawson’s inclusion would add depth to England’s batting and bowling line-ups.

“I was thinking if Dawson comes in, that would be, say [Chris] Woakes doesn’t play, he looks a bit knackered. You’d have Dawson at No.8, you’d have [Gus] Atkinson if he comes in at No.9, you could have [Brydon] Carse at No.10 and [Jofra] Archer at No.11 or [Mark] Wood when he comes in. That’s a good lower order. And obviously, Dawson is a very, very useful left-arm spinner as well. I think that’s the right way to go,” Hussain opined.

Dawson last played against South Africa in Nottingham in 2017. Though he has represented England in only three Tests, Dawson has been successful in domestic competitions. The southpaw has garnered 10,731 runs and 371 wickets to his name in 212 first-class matches. The 35-year-old returned to the national side during the T20I series against the West Indies. He emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series alongside Luke Wood. The Hampshire spinner picked up five wickets in three matches, averaging 19.40 at an economy of 8.08.

England will meet India on July 23 to kick off the penultimate Test at Old Trafford.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.