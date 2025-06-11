Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, at one point in time, was a huge supporter of Ajit Agarkar, who is now leading the selection committee of the senior team. Under the leadership of Ganguly, Agarkar has bowled many memorable spells both for the Indian team and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His most notable spell came against Australia in 2003, when the former pacer picked up six wickets in Adelaide to help India register a famous win.

Now in 2025, the camaraderie between Ganguly and Agarkar seems to have thinned as the former India captain did not mince his words. The Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee has come under the scanner as Ganguly pointed fingers after they snubbed Shreyas Iyer from India’s Test squad for the England tour.

Shreyas Iyer’s Performance Speaks Volumes

The Mumbai-based batter, who was a part of the Indian team when they went to England last time, struggled to face short-pitched deliveries. However, Iyer has reinvented himself as a batter, piling up tons of runs in the white ball format. He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

What Did Sourav Ganguly Say?

“He has been playing at his best in the last one year, and should have been in this team. Last one year has been fantastic for him. He isn’t the player who got left out. He is now scoring under pressure, taking responsibility, playing the short ball well. Although Test cricket’s different, I would have had him in this series to see what he can do,” Ganguly told RevSportz.

During last year’s IPL, Iyer guided Kolkata Knight Riders to win the trophy and also powered Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years. The 30-year-old amassed 604 runs in 17 matches in the IPL this year at a strike rate of 175.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20. After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirements, Gill was named as the full-time Test skipper by the BCCI.

