Shreyas Iyer Injured After Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey, Walks Off With Physio [WATCH]

He scored a crucial 61 in the previous fixture in Adelaide.

Indian vice-captain Shreyas Iyer injured himself during a stunning fielding effort in the AUS vs IND 3rd ODI. Though the batter grabbed a spectacular catch while running backwards from the backward point to dismiss the Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, he looked a bit uncomfortable after heavily landing on the ground. The fans are eagerly waiting for Shreyas Iyer injury update as the batter soon went off the field to receive medical attention. Notably, former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has also praised the astonishing Shreyas Iyer catch, which send back the Aussie gloveman for just 24 runs.

Watch Shreyas Iyer’s stunning catch here:

Sensational catch from shreyas Iyer , i mean what a catch running back and then diving .

This is the type of fielding you expect from a world class fielder .

Take a bow 🙇 Shreyas Iyer #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND

Shreyas Iyer Injured Himself During A Brilliant Fielding Effort

The batter has taken a blinder to dismiss the Aussie gloveman, but has injured himself in the process. He was in visible discomfort and left the ground soon after the stunning grab. The management is yet to reveal the injury status of Shreyas Iyer and any further updates regarding the same ahead of India’s batting in the second innings.

Notably, the 30-year-old was coming on the back of a great run of form after notching up a crucial 61-run knock in the previous fixture. His pivotal 118-run partnership with the former skipper Rohit Sharma propelled the visitors’ total to a fighting 264/9. But despite a commendable show from India, the hosts clinched a mere two-wicket victory to claim the series.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have found it hard so far to put up a strong total on the scoreboard in the ongoing series. The Indian batting unit would look to step up in the must-win clash to avoid their maiden ODI whitewash in Australia. Amidst this, a serious injury of the batter could trouble the lineup while chasing a sub-par total of 236 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

