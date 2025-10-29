Shreyas Iyer Injury Timeline: India Star Ruled Out for Extended Period After Hurting Rib Cage in AUS vs IND Series

The 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital on October 25.

The Indians are going to have to wait a bit more for Shreyas Iyer to bounce back on the field. The India ODI vice-captain, who sustained an injury to his left rib-cage was rushed to the hospital after he took a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI in Sydney. Shreyas was seen uncomfortable on the field soon after, and was assisted immediately.

The impact from the fall was known to be so severe, that it split a body part below the rib-cage and resulted in some internal bleeding. Post the fall, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper was not in a good condition in the dressing room, and the medical team acted swiftly to ensure that he receives instant treatment. He was soon taken to the Sydney hospital.

However, in a recent development, the star batter is set to be ruled out of the game for a period of two months after he underwent ‘interventional trans-catheter embolization.’ It is a process where a small catheter is passed through the artery to block internal bleeding. Though the procedure is a minor one, the fact that will bother the Indian fans would be Shreyas missing out for another two months.

How the Shreyas Iyer Absence Will Impact India

The 30-year-old Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper was one of India’s important players in the middle-order. Though he was not able to create any impactful performances in the first two ODIs that he played in, he would be the management’s first choice batter for the No.4 spot in the side.

His performances in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and also the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have left a lasting impact in the minds of each Indian fan. Over the period of the last couple of years, Shreyas Iyer has worked on his batting technique and the ability to score freely on the leg-side. These changes were highly visible in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in which he took PBKS to the brink of the title.

The Men in Blue next play an ODI series, which will start on November 30 against South Africa. The Test series will commence from November 14, and the ODI series is exactly a month away from now. That being said, the management would have to find a replacement for India to bat at No.4 in place of Shreyas Iyer in the series against South Africa.

In the long run, there is absolutely no doubt that Shreyas Iyer would be the first choice batter too take the No.4 spot. But it would be imperative to give him a few days in order to be back at his best. The news coming in from Sydney states that the batter is in stable condition and is recovering at a good pace, which are positive signs for Indian cricket.

