Shreyas Iyer Injury Update — India Batter Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Health Scare

The latest Shreyas Iyer injury update confirms that the Indian batter has been discharged from Sydney Hospital after recovering from a spleen injury he suffered during the third ODI against Australia on October 25. The BCCI said that Iyer is stable and recovering well after treatment for the injury. He will stay in Sydney for a few more days for follow-up check-ups before returning to India once he is fit to travel.

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update

The BCCI has shared a latest injury update:

The BCCI statement reads: “Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same.”

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” BCCI added.

The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” BCCI concluded.

ALSO READ:

How did Shreyas Iyer got Injured?

Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury after pulling off a stunning running catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the 34th over of the third ODI. The impact of his fall caused a cut in his spleen, which led to internal bleeding and needed quick medical treatment.

The 30-year-old was taken to the ICU after scans showed internal bleeding. He has been kept under close observation, with doctors from both India and Australia tracking his progress. The injury happened when Iyer landed hard on his abdomen while taking the catch. He was seen holding his side in pain and did not come back to the field. India went on to win the match by nine wickets, with Iyer not required to bat.

Earlier this week, Shreyas Iyer shared a health update, thanking his fans for their support.

Will Shreyas Iyer be available for ODI series against South Africa?

The BCCI hasn’t mentioned how long Shreyas Iyer’s recovery will take, but it could take around two months for him to be fully fit. He is likely to miss the home series against South Africa and could also be unavailable for the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

Shreyas Iyer in 2025

This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, Shreyas Iyer has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 89.53. He has hit five fifties, with his highest score being 79.

His runs also include a strong ICC Champions Trophy campaign, where he scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60. He made two fifties in the tournament, finishing as India’s top scorer and the second-highest overall.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.