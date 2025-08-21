Shreyas Iyer to Become New ODI Captain of India After Rohit Sharma: Reports

Shubman Gill is not being considered for the role due to workload management.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced severe criticism after snubbing star India batter Shreyas Iyer from their recently announced squad for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. After a smashing domestic season, followed by a magnificent show for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, everyone expected that the 30-year-old’s return to the national sides was surely on the cards.
But the batter was first left out of the Indian red-ball squad which toured England for a five Tests series. Currently, the player has also not been considered for a spot even in the reserves of the Asia Cup 2025 squad. However, amidst this, a new report has emerged that the BCCI is considering the Mumbai player as a leadership candidate, who might take over the reign from the current captain Rohit Sharma in ODIs.
Previously, Rohit was leading India in all three formats of the game following the former captain Virat Kohli‘s resignation from the position. But after leading India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 glory, both the star players announced retirement from the 20-over format. Since then, Suryakumar Yadav has taken over the responsibility in the format and is also set to lead India in the upcoming multi-national tournament.
However, the sudden Test retirements of two of the Indian cricket stalwarts, Rohit and Kohli, in May 2025, have also created speculations over their future in international cricket. After the 38-year-old decided to call it a day in the longest format of the game, youngster Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test skipper of India ahead of the England tour. His recent re-inclusion in the T20I squad as the vice-captain might indicate BCCI’s planning of appointing the 25-year-old as the all-format skipper of India in the future.
But in contrast, a Dainik Jagran report has stated that the board may hand over the leadership responsibilities of the 50-over format to Shreyas. The board is expected to arrange a meeting to discuss Shreyas’ leadership prospects after the Asia Cup 2025. According to that report, the upcoming limited-overs series in Australia in October might also be the final appearance of the star Rohit-Kohli duo in the Indian kit.
Since his ODI debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka, the batter has notched up 2,845 runs in 70 matches, including five centuries and 22 fifty-plus scores. Shreyas emerged as a formidable No.4 batter that India was in search of for a long time, almost since the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 in England.
The batter showcased a great form in the home ODI World Cup in 2023. With 530 runs in 11 matches, including two hundreds, he became the sixth-highest run-getter of the tournament. The batter also continued this pulsating form in the Champions Trophy in February 2025 and played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign. He became the second-highest run-scorer for India with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60.