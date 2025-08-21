News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shreyas Iyer to Become New ODI Captain of India After Rohit Sharma
indian-cricket-team

Shreyas Iyer to Become New ODI Captain of India After Rohit Sharma: Reports

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 21, 2025
3 min read

Shubman Gill is not being considered for the role due to workload management.

Shreyas Iyer to Become New ODI Captain of India After Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced severe criticism after snubbing star India batter Shreyas Iyer from their recently announced squad for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. After a smashing domestic season, followed by a magnificent show for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, everyone expected that the 30-year-old’s return to the national sides was surely on the cards.

But the batter was first left out of the Indian red-ball squad which toured England for a five Tests series. Currently, the player has also not been considered for a spot even in the reserves of the Asia Cup 2025 squad. However, amidst this, a new report has emerged that the BCCI is considering the Mumbai player as a leadership candidate, who might take over the reign from the current captain Rohit Sharma in ODIs.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

135/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

134/8

Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

81/7

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Shreyas Iyer to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Previously, Rohit was leading India in all three formats of the game following the former captain Virat Kohli‘s resignation from the position. But after leading India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 glory, both the star players announced retirement from the 20-over format. Since then, Suryakumar Yadav has taken over the responsibility in the format and is also set to lead India in the upcoming multi-national tournament.

However, the sudden Test retirements of two of the Indian cricket stalwarts, Rohit and Kohli, in May 2025, have also created speculations over their future in international cricket. After the 38-year-old decided to call it a day in the longest format of the game, youngster Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test skipper of India ahead of the England tour. His recent re-inclusion in the T20I squad as the vice-captain might indicate BCCI’s planning of appointing the 25-year-old as the all-format skipper of India in the future.

ALSO READ:

But in contrast, a Dainik Jagran report has stated that the board may hand over the leadership responsibilities of the 50-over format to Shreyas. The board is expected to arrange a meeting to discuss Shreyas’ leadership prospects after the Asia Cup 2025. According to that report, the upcoming limited-overs series in Australia in October might also be the final appearance of the star Rohit-Kohli duo in the Indian kit.

Shreyas Iyer in ODIs

Since his ODI debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka, the batter has notched up 2,845 runs in 70 matches, including five centuries and 22 fifty-plus scores. Shreyas emerged as a formidable No.4 batter that India was in search of for a long time, almost since the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 in England.

The batter showcased a great form in the home ODI World Cup in 2023. With 530 runs in 11 matches, including two hundreds, he became the sixth-highest run-getter of the tournament. The batter also continued this pulsating form in the Champions Trophy in February 2025 and played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign. He became the second-highest run-scorer for India with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60.

AUS vs IND
Australia vs India
BCCI
India
Rohit Sharma
Shreyas Iyer
Shubman Gill
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Mohammed Siraj Asia Cup 2025

Former Spinner Targets Ajit Agarkar For Ignoring This Indian Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Squad

He has bowled with an economy of close to eight in the shortest format of the game.
11:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

He scored 549 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2025.
5:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prithvi Shaw Buchi Babu Tournament Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh

Snubbed by IPL And State, Prithvi Shaw Begins Career Restart With a Bang

He amassed 111 off 141 balls against Chhattisgarh.
5:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Fans Left Surprised After Names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Go Missing From ICC ODI Rankings

‘Internal Politics?’- Fans Left Surprised After Names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Go Missing From ICC ODI Rankings

Both of them last played an ODI in March.
4:45 pm
Vishnu PN
Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He scalped 15 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 10.18.
3:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Former India Batter Feels For THIS Player After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Former India Batter Feels THIS Player Deserves An Explanation After Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Asia Cup will commence from September 9.
August 19, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.