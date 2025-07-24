News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now the U19 batting sensation Betters Them
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now He Betters Them To Show Full Promise in England

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now the U19 batting sensation Betters Them

Ayush Mhatre played a brilliant innings of 126 against England U19 in the second youth test at Chelmsford.

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

18/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Botswana Women BOT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Record-Breaking Fifty by Ayush Mhatre in Youth Test

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls, which included 13 fours and six maximums. His fifty came in just 25 balls, which is the fastest ever by anyone in Youth Test, and he later brought up his century in 64 balls. His efforts could not help the team win though, as the match ended in a draw with India scoring 290 for six on the final day in just 43 overs. But his knock was full of class and quality.

Ayush Mhatre Becomes First Indian with Two Youth Test Hundreds

This was his second test hundred in youth tests, as both came against England during this month in the two match series.

With this latest hundred, he has now achieved what no other Indian has ever achieved in youth tests, as he is now the only one who has scored two centuries, beating the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, VVS Laxman and others. 11 Indian players have scored a century in youth tests, but he is at the top with two centuries.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre Following the Path of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Ayush Mhatre could be one of the best batting talents in the future as he now has 340 runs in only the two youth tests he has played. Along with the two centuries, he also registered a score of 80 in the first innings of the first test.

He could be another batting sensation coming from the ranks of U19. We have seen Virat Kohli becoming a superstar after coming from there and becoming the Indian captain, and now Shubman Gill, who also came through the ranks of U19, is now the Indian test captain. Ayush Mhatre will be looking to follow in their footsteps.

After a disappointing Youth ODI series where he scored only 27 runs in four matches, bringing his form back with two hundreds, an 80, and a 32 must have boosted his confidence. One of his biggest strengths from these two tests is his ability to adapt to the situation. He can score quickly, like he did in the second innings of the second test, but he can also take his time and build an innings when needed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
ENG U19 vs IND U19
India
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Youth Test
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan Responds To Doubters After Weakness Makes Another Appearance in Manchester Test vs England 

Sai Sudharsan scored a gritty 61 in the first innings of the fourth Test.
12:41 am
Amogh Bodas
Dinesh Karthik Silences Nasser Hussain After Ex-England Skipper Brought Up Time-Wasting Debate During ENG vs IND 4th Test

Dinesh Karthik Silences Nasser Hussain After Ex-England Skipper Brought Up Time-Wasting Debate During ENG vs IND 4th Test

2:12 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Rishabh Pant Bat In The Second Innings Of ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

Will Rishabh Pant Bat In The Second Innings Of ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

India are placed at 264/4 at the end of Day 1.
12:08 am
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Feet in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

10:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal India opener ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaches 50-year-old Record At Old Trafford As India Opener During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He struck his 12th Test fifty on Day 1.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK Youngster Slams Magnificent Ton in Fourth Inning Of ENG vs IND 2nd Youth Test

CSK Youngster Slams Stunning 64-Ball Century In 4th Innings Run Chase Of ENG vs IND 2nd U19 Test

India U-19 won the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2.
11:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.