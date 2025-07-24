Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now He Betters Them To Show Full Promise in England

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls.

Ayush Mhatre played a brilliant innings of 126 against England U19 in the second youth test at Chelmsford.

All matches (45) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 188/2 MAL 18/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – BOT-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – UTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MKP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Record-Breaking Fifty by Ayush Mhatre in Youth Test

In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls, which included 13 fours and six maximums. His fifty came in just 25 balls, which is the fastest ever by anyone in Youth Test, and he later brought up his century in 64 balls. His efforts could not help the team win though, as the match ended in a draw with India scoring 290 for six on the final day in just 43 overs. But his knock was full of class and quality.

Ayush Mhatre Becomes First Indian with Two Youth Test Hundreds

This was his second test hundred in youth tests, as both came against England during this month in the two match series.

With this latest hundred, he has now achieved what no other Indian has ever achieved in youth tests, as he is now the only one who has scored two centuries, beating the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, VVS Laxman and others. 11 Indian players have scored a century in youth tests, but he is at the top with two centuries.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre Following the Path of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Ayush Mhatre could be one of the best batting talents in the future as he now has 340 runs in only the two youth tests he has played. Along with the two centuries, he also registered a score of 80 in the first innings of the first test.

He could be another batting sensation coming from the ranks of U19. We have seen Virat Kohli becoming a superstar after coming from there and becoming the Indian captain, and now Shubman Gill, who also came through the ranks of U19, is now the Indian test captain. Ayush Mhatre will be looking to follow in their footsteps.

After a disappointing Youth ODI series where he scored only 27 runs in four matches, bringing his form back with two hundreds, an 80, and a 32 must have boosted his confidence. One of his biggest strengths from these two tests is his ability to adapt to the situation. He can score quickly, like he did in the second innings of the second test, but he can also take his time and build an innings when needed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.