Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Did It Before Him, Now He Betters Them To Show Full Promise in England

Ayush Mhatre played a brilliant innings of 126 against England U19 in the second youth test at Chelmsford.
188/2
18/0
In the fourth innings of the second test, while chasing a target of 355, he scored 126 in just 80 balls, which included 13 fours and six maximums. His fifty came in just 25 balls, which is the fastest ever by anyone in Youth Test, and he later brought up his century in 64 balls. His efforts could not help the team win though, as the match ended in a draw with India scoring 290 for six on the final day in just 43 overs. But his knock was full of class and quality.
This was his second test hundred in youth tests, as both came against England during this month in the two match series.
With this latest hundred, he has now achieved what no other Indian has ever achieved in youth tests, as he is now the only one who has scored two centuries, beating the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, VVS Laxman and others. 11 Indian players have scored a century in youth tests, but he is at the top with two centuries.
Ayush Mhatre could be one of the best batting talents in the future as he now has 340 runs in only the two youth tests he has played. Along with the two centuries, he also registered a score of 80 in the first innings of the first test.
He could be another batting sensation coming from the ranks of U19. We have seen Virat Kohli becoming a superstar after coming from there and becoming the Indian captain, and now Shubman Gill, who also came through the ranks of U19, is now the Indian test captain. Ayush Mhatre will be looking to follow in their footsteps.
After a disappointing Youth ODI series where he scored only 27 runs in four matches, bringing his form back with two hundreds, an 80, and a 32 must have boosted his confidence. One of his biggest strengths from these two tests is his ability to adapt to the situation. He can score quickly, like he did in the second innings of the second test, but he can also take his time and build an innings when needed.
