Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 22, 2025
1 min read
Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

India skipper Shubman Gill has now confirmed that India will miss the services of fast bowler Akash Deep for the upcoming ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, slated to start from July 23. Notably, Akash has been suffering from a groin injury issue and won’t be fit in time for the marquee clash.

The development comes at a bad time for India with the series on the line alongside an already depleted side with multiple injury concerns. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been ruled out of the series with Arshdeep Singh being ineligible for selection for the Manchester game after he hurt his bowling arm.

Given the current scenario, it is now understood that Anshul Kamboj, who was added to the squad as a backup for Arshdeep Singh is likely to earn his Test debut.

Echoing on the same lines, Gill told media during the pre-match press conference, “Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his debut. Tomorrow, we will see between him and Prasidh Krishna and take a call.”

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Akash Deep
Anshul Kamboj
ENG vs IND
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

