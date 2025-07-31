Shubman Gill Credited For THIS During Run Out Chaos in ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval

Gill threw away his wicket after scoring a fluent 21 in the first innings

After losing the fifth toss of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and being put in to bat by England, Indian batters looked comfortable against a weakened pace attack without Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

As the overcast first session progressed, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply once again but KL Rahul looked steady and calm as ever against Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. However, a slight variation of bounce on the green top led to him chopping it on to his stumps against Woakes.

Moment of desperation costs Shubman Gill in IND vs ENG 5th Test

Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then dealt with the seaming Dukes ball with ease and took the score to 83/3 just after the lunch break which was extended by the London rain.

Then in a moment of madness, Gill decided to steal a quick single off Atkinson and screamed to his partner who had already put his hand up and told him ‘No.’

A moment of madness from Shubman Gill!



Gus Atkinson throws down the stumps with the India captain stranded.



🇮🇳 8️⃣3️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cYa1PUbPAI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

It was too late for the Indian skipper as Atkinson collected the ball and shattered the stumps with Gill nowhere close to the crease.

ALSO READ:

A disappointed Sudharsan looked on as Gill made his way back to the pavilion in what could’ve been another productive outing with the bat.

Gill is the highest runscorer in the series with a record-breaking 743 runs from nine innings with three hundreds and a double century at an average of 82.

But he realised it was his mistake for not listening to his partner and calmly walked back.

Sanjay Bangar praises Shubman Gill for his reaction after run-out

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Gill for his reaction after the dismissal as felt it was a mature move.

“Credit to Shubman for not reacting. As someone who’s scored a lot of runs in this series, it would have been easy to react on the spot. Credit to him for not doing it. It might have affected Sai Sudharsan as well who has been batting pretty well. It was very notable that even in the heat of the moment, Gill didn’t react. Despite making that mistake, he realised very quickly it was his mistake and never reacted,” Bangar said on Star Sports during the Tea break.

Despite Gill’s dismissal, Sudharsan looked solid as India took Tea break at 85/3 with further rain interrupting the play.

