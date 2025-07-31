News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
shubman gill run out sai sudharsan eng vs ind 5th test sanjay bangar
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Credited For THIS During Run Out Chaos in ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read

Gill threw away his wicket after scoring a fluent 21 in the first innings

shubman gill run out sai sudharsan eng vs ind 5th test sanjay bangar

After losing the fifth toss of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and being put in to bat by England, Indian batters looked comfortable against a weakened pace attack without Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

As the overcast first session progressed, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply once again but KL Rahul looked steady and calm as ever against Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. However, a slight variation of bounce on the green top led to him chopping it on to his stumps against Woakes.

Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

159/2

Twickenham TWI

152/7

Banstead beat Twickenham by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Weybridge WEY

93/1

Twickenham TWI

153/6

Weybridge beat Twickenham by 20 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

52/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

165/8

City Cricket Club CCC

179/7

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

184/9

91 Yards Club 91YC

141/10

Guwahati Giants beat 91 Yards Club by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

123/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/2

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Mis Ainak Knights by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

Moment of desperation costs Shubman Gill in IND vs ENG 5th Test

Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then dealt with the seaming Dukes ball with ease and took the score to 83/3 just after the lunch break which was extended by the London rain.

Then in a moment of madness, Gill decided to steal a quick single off Atkinson and screamed to his partner who had already put his hand up and told him ‘No.’

It was too late for the Indian skipper as Atkinson collected the ball and shattered the stumps with Gill nowhere close to the crease.

ALSO READ:

A disappointed Sudharsan looked on as Gill made his way back to the pavilion in what could’ve been another productive outing with the bat.

Gill is the highest runscorer in the series with a record-breaking 743 runs from nine innings with three hundreds and a double century at an average of 82.

But he realised it was his mistake for not listening to his partner and calmly walked back.

Sanjay Bangar praises Shubman Gill for his reaction after run-out

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Gill for his reaction after the dismissal as felt it was a mature move.

“Credit to Shubman for not reacting. As someone who’s scored a lot of runs in this series, it would have been easy to react on the spot. Credit to him for not doing it. It might have affected Sai Sudharsan as well who has been batting pretty well. It was very notable that even in the heat of the moment, Gill didn’t react. Despite making that mistake, he realised very quickly it was his mistake and never reacted,” Bangar said on Star Sports during the Tea break.

Despite Gill’s dismissal, Sudharsan looked solid as India took Tea break at 85/3 with further rain interrupting the play.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Sai Sudharsan
Sanjay Bangar
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

India Spinner Sai Kishore Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

India Spinner Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

8:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 21 runs .
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
eng vs ind 5th test oval pitch curator lee fortis sunil gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar Takes Cheeky Dig At Oval Curator As He Explains The Green Top For ENG vs IND 5th Test

Indian batters looked comfortable in the first session at the Oval
7:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Singh ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Why Is Kuldeep Yadav Not In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval?

4:54 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 5th Test

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets from three matches in the series.
3:50 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.