Shubman Gill Explains How a Miscommunication Led to Mohammed Siraj Losing His Cool at Dhruv Jurel During Tense Moments of The Oval Test

August 4, 2025, is one of those days in cricket that if it didn’t happen, you wouldn’t believe it. The overnight prayers, desperation, hope of a win, everything boiled down to the first session of the ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval. England were 35 runs away from lifting the trophy, while, on the other hand, India were four wickets away from sharing the trophy. Amid the tense moments of the game, Mohammed Siraj had an animated reaction towards Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel during his 84th over to Gus Atkinson. It only added to the complexity of the game while Chris Woakes waited with bated breath and a broken shoulder on the other side of the crease.
208/4
214/3
–
124/9
–
–
–
–
84/3
81/9
Kreative Sports XI beat Guildford by 7 wickets
134/2
133/4
Wimbledon beat Guildford by 8 wickets
69/3
68/10
Kreative Sports XI beat CFS Pinnacle Pro by 7 wickets
115/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
65/10
130/7
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 65 runs
61/7
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/5
126/6
Shivamogga Lioness Women beat Hubli Tigers Women by 15 runs
106/4
102/9
Mangalore Dragons Women won by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
176/6
189/4
Pakistan won by 13 runs
–
–
–
–
The stress of the spectators watching the match on rectangular screens or those present at The Oval was unmatched by the 13 players on the field at that time. Each ball, each field placement, the tiniest of all moves, became more important than the previous one. One such situation arose when injured Chris Woakes was on the crease. He walked out with a dislocated shoulder, unable to bat, but his wicket was as important as any of the opening batters. The onus was on Gus Atkinson to make runs while Woakes would simply stay on the crease.
Before the 84th over was given to Siraj, England needed 17 more runs while India needed just one more wicket. The over started with a dot ball followed by a six off Atkinson. He must be in a hurry to finish the game. Three consecutive dot balls added pressure on both sides. But with an injured player on the other end and the bowling end to be switched between overs, any would aim for a single to switch the strikes.
Gill and Siraj kept this view in mind and planned to bowl a wide yorker. The pacer wanted to take the utmost benefit of a run-out situation. But the failed attempt led to Siraj being visibly frustrated and heartbroken. You could see how he felt that he had lost the series for India.
Watch the video here:
Later, in the press conference, the captain and the pacer clarified how the miscommunication took place before setting the stage for a sooner wicket.
“It was our [with Shubman Gill] planning for the last ball. [Chris] Woakes was on strike, so he said we can bowl a wide yorker too, as there was a chance of a run-out too. There was no chance of a six because we were bowling a dot ball,” Siraj spoke to the media.
This plan involved Jurel, too, but Gill missed out on passing the message from Siraj.
“He [Siraj] had asked me to ask Dhruv [Jurel] to remove his gloves and be ready for the run-out. But by the time I could ask Dhruv, he [Siraj] started running, and Dhruv didn’t get time, and he missed it. So, he got mad and asked why I didn’t ask him to remove his gloves,” Gill explained.
ALSO READ:
The removal of gloves was a small, yet crucial moment in the match. However, the last ball of the 84th over conceded a single of a bye. Atkinson succeeded in switching the strike.
The 85th over was given to Prasidh Krishna, which started with two runs. Followed by four dots, Atkinson once again took a single off the last ball.
However, Siraj took the match-winning wicket on the first ball of the 86th over to seal India’s win.
Later, the wicketkeeper shared a video on his social media, applauding the bowler.
Jurel, with one hand on Siraj, said, “I only believe in Miyan bhai.”
The heartwarming gesture was a modification from when Siraj had said how he believes only in Jasprit Bumrah for his game-changing performances.
Watch Jurel’s video here:
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 7 wickets