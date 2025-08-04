News
Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Dhruv Jurel The Oval Test ENG vs IND
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Explains How a Miscommunication Led to Mohammed Siraj Losing His Cool at Dhruv Jurel During Tense Moments of The Oval Test

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 4, 2025
4 min read
Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Dhruv Jurel The Oval Test ENG vs IND

August 4, 2025, is one of those days in cricket that if it didn’t happen, you wouldn’t believe it. The overnight prayers, desperation, hope of a win, everything boiled down to the first session of the ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval. England were 35 runs away from lifting the trophy, while, on the other hand, India were four wickets away from sharing the trophy. Amid the tense moments of the game, Mohammed Siraj had an animated reaction towards Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel during his 84th over to Gus Atkinson. It only added to the complexity of the game while Chris Woakes waited with bated breath and a broken shoulder on the other side of the crease.

Shubman Gill Explains What Went Wrong Between Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel

The stress of the spectators watching the match on rectangular screens or those present at The Oval was unmatched by the 13 players on the field at that time. Each ball, each field placement, the tiniest of all moves, became more important than the previous one. One such situation arose when injured Chris Woakes was on the crease. He walked out with a dislocated shoulder, unable to bat, but his wicket was as important as any of the opening batters. The onus was on Gus Atkinson to make runs while Woakes would simply stay on the crease.

Before the 84th over was given to Siraj, England needed 17 more runs while India needed just one more wicket. The over started with a dot ball followed by a six off Atkinson. He must be in a hurry to finish the game. Three consecutive dot balls added pressure on both sides. But with an injured player on the other end and the bowling end to be switched between overs, any would aim for a single to switch the strikes.

Gill and Siraj kept this view in mind and planned to bowl a wide yorker. The pacer wanted to take the utmost benefit of a run-out situation. But the failed attempt led to Siraj being visibly frustrated and heartbroken. You could see how he felt that he had lost the series for India.

Watch the video here:

Later, in the press conference, the captain and the pacer clarified how the miscommunication took place before setting the stage for a sooner wicket.

“It was our [with Shubman Gill] planning for the last ball. [Chris] Woakes was on strike, so he said we can bowl a wide yorker too, as there was a chance of a run-out too. There was no chance of a six because we were bowling a dot ball,” Siraj spoke to the media.

This plan involved Jurel, too, but Gill missed out on passing the message from Siraj.

“He [Siraj] had asked me to ask Dhruv [Jurel] to remove his gloves and be ready for the run-out. But by the time I could ask Dhruv, he [Siraj] started running, and Dhruv didn’t get time, and he missed it. So, he got mad and asked why I didn’t ask him to remove his gloves,” Gill explained.

ALSO READ:

Dhruv Jurel Tugs Mohammed Siraj In a Heart-warming Gesture Post The Oval Test Win

The removal of gloves was a small, yet crucial moment in the match. However, the last ball of the 84th over conceded a single of a bye. Atkinson succeeded in switching the strike.

The 85th over was given to Prasidh Krishna, which started with two runs. Followed by four dots, Atkinson once again took a single off the last ball.

However, Siraj took the match-winning wicket on the first ball of the 86th over to seal India’s win.

Later, the wicketkeeper shared a video on his social media, applauding the bowler.

Jurel, with one hand on Siraj, said, “I only believe in Miyan bhai.”

The heartwarming gesture was a modification from when Siraj had said how he believes only in Jasprit Bumrah for his game-changing performances.

Watch Jurel’s video here:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Woakes
Dhruv Jurel
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Mohammed Siraj
Shubman Gill
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Big Boost Ahead of Asia Cup 2025! Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Batting After Recent Surgery

Big Boost Ahead of Asia Cup 2025! India Star Returns to Batting After Recent Surgery

10:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley

‘No Crying’ – Ben Stokes Says England Players Will Be Fine With Words Exchanged In ENG vs IND Tests

England were as aggressive as the Indian players when it came to verbal battles
9:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Chris Woakes Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill Hails Players And Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for India’s Young Test Team After The Oval Test

Shubman Gill top-scored in the series with 754 runs.
8:26 pm
Aditya Ighe
Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test.
8:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Suryakumar Yadav Duleep Trophy Asia Cup 2025

Why Suryakumar Yadav Was Not Included in the West Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

He was adjudged Player of the Tournament in IPL 2025.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Shuts Down Journalist with Savage Response on BGT Criticism After Five-wicket Haul in The Oval Test

7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Mohammed Siraj Shuts Down Journalist with Savage Response on BGT Criticism After Five-wicket Haul in The Oval Test

7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
