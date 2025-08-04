Shubman Gill Explains How a Miscommunication Led to Mohammed Siraj Losing His Cool at Dhruv Jurel During Tense Moments of The Oval Test

August 4, 2025, is one of those days in cricket that if it didn’t happen, you wouldn’t believe it. The overnight prayers, desperation, hope of a win, everything boiled down to the first session of the ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval. England were 35 runs away from lifting the trophy, while, on the other hand, India were four wickets away from sharing the trophy. Amid the tense moments of the game, Mohammed Siraj had an animated reaction towards Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel during his 84th over to Gus Atkinson. It only added to the complexity of the game while Chris Woakes waited with bated breath and a broken shoulder on the other side of the crease.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 208/4 WDL 214/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT 124/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 84/3 GUI 81/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 134/2 GUI 133/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 69/3 CPP 68/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP 115/1 WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/10 NAJC 130/7 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 61/7 CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 111/5 SHLW 126/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW 106/4 BBW 102/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 176/6 PAK 189/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

Shubman Gill Explains What Went Wrong Between Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel

The stress of the spectators watching the match on rectangular screens or those present at The Oval was unmatched by the 13 players on the field at that time. Each ball, each field placement, the tiniest of all moves, became more important than the previous one. One such situation arose when injured Chris Woakes was on the crease. He walked out with a dislocated shoulder, unable to bat, but his wicket was as important as any of the opening batters. The onus was on Gus Atkinson to make runs while Woakes would simply stay on the crease.

Before the 84th over was given to Siraj, England needed 17 more runs while India needed just one more wicket. The over started with a dot ball followed by a six off Atkinson. He must be in a hurry to finish the game. Three consecutive dot balls added pressure on both sides. But with an injured player on the other end and the bowling end to be switched between overs, any would aim for a single to switch the strikes.

Gill and Siraj kept this view in mind and planned to bowl a wide yorker. The pacer wanted to take the utmost benefit of a run-out situation. But the failed attempt led to Siraj being visibly frustrated and heartbroken. You could see how he felt that he had lost the series for India.

Watch the video here:

Siraj had a lot of moments but one that stuck with me was when Jurel missed the run out and he looked at Gill with the most stunned and heartbroken look



“Nahi bola tu”



The man felt betrayed 😂 pic.twitter.com/pM2kevtQnb — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) August 4, 2025

Later, in the press conference, the captain and the pacer clarified how the miscommunication took place before setting the stage for a sooner wicket.

“It was our [with Shubman Gill] planning for the last ball. [Chris] Woakes was on strike, so he said we can bowl a wide yorker too, as there was a chance of a run-out too. There was no chance of a six because we were bowling a dot ball,” Siraj spoke to the media.

This plan involved Jurel, too, but Gill missed out on passing the message from Siraj.

“He [Siraj] had asked me to ask Dhruv [Jurel] to remove his gloves and be ready for the run-out. But by the time I could ask Dhruv, he [Siraj] started running, and Dhruv didn’t get time, and he missed it. So, he got mad and asked why I didn’t ask him to remove his gloves,” Gill explained.

ALSO READ:

Dhruv Jurel Tugs Mohammed Siraj In a Heart-warming Gesture Post The Oval Test Win

The removal of gloves was a small, yet crucial moment in the match. However, the last ball of the 84th over conceded a single of a bye. Atkinson succeeded in switching the strike.

The 85th over was given to Prasidh Krishna, which started with two runs. Followed by four dots, Atkinson once again took a single off the last ball.

However, Siraj took the match-winning wicket on the first ball of the 86th over to seal India’s win.

Later, the wicketkeeper shared a video on his social media, applauding the bowler.

Jurel, with one hand on Siraj, said, “I only believe in Miyan bhai.”

The heartwarming gesture was a modification from when Siraj had said how he believes only in Jasprit Bumrah for his game-changing performances.

Watch Jurel’s video here:

because game changer player he is, only one guy @mdsirajofficial ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P97z8xTL4z — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) August 4, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.