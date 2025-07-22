Shubman Gill Fires Shots At England Before Manchester Test, Questions Conduct Of Openers

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will start from July 23 in Manchester.

Shubman Gill attended the pre-match captain’s press conference ahead of India’s fourth Test against England in Manchester. Not only did he attend the presser, but he also struck back at the hosts for their comments on upholding the ‘Spirit of the Game.’ England batter Harry Brook was in the same chair as the Indian skipper on the evening of July 21. He spoke at length about England’s approach to the entire situation. He also narrated that the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on the evening of Day 3 was what got them riled up. The incident has surely added some more spice to the series.

Upon being asked about the narrative on the incident doing the rounds, Gill cleared the air about the same. He explained the reasons behind what led to the incident. He also stressed the need to understand where to draw the line. Gill clarified that what the viewers saw live during the game was just the tip of the iceberg. The English openers were significantly late in arriving at the crease in the closing hours of the game on Day 3, and the Indians felt that the way the hosts conducted themselves was not up to the mark in that situation of the game.

“A lot of people have been talking about it. So let me clear the air, once and for all. The English openers had seven minutes of play left that day [Day 3]. They were 90 seconds late to come to the crease. Not 10, not 20, but 90 seconds late. If we were in that position, we would also have liked to play lesser overs, but there is a manner to do it. Coming 90 seconds late to the crease is not something that comes under the spirit of the game”, said Gill on the matter.

The Incident That Triggered a Heated Exchange

After both teams settled scores at 387 in the first innings, it was England’s time to bat in the closing moments on Day 3. But just when Jasprit Bumrah was running in to bowl the fourth ball of the over, Zak Crawley pulled out from his stance. As a result, the Indians were disappointed with the Englishman’s approach. Crawley indicated that he has seen some disturbance behind the bowler’s arm, which distracted his attention. However, the Indians denied any disturbance, and words were exchanged between the two teams. Captain Shubman Gill was involved in a heated exchange with the English openers.

In the post-match conferences after the third Test, both captains shrugged off the arguments and expressed their admission to such incidents in a high-intensity series. Shubman Gill also spoke about the emotional aspects which led up to an incident on the field. He stated that the Indians had no intention of going hard at the English batters. Both teams are trying to put their best foot forward to win the series. And sometimes, emotions get the better of the players.

“I wouldn’t say it was something that I am very proud of [his gestures towards Crawley], but there was a lead-up to that. It did not come out of nowhere. We had no intention of doing that whatsoever. But when you are playing to win, there are a lot of emotions involved. And when you see things are happening that shouldn’t happen, sometimes the emotions come out”, concluded Gill.

