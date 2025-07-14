Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant suffered a bad injury to his index finger on the opening day of the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. Pant had to take off his wicketkeeping gloves with Dhruv Jurel taking over the responsibility for the rest of the game.

Although the dynamic left-hander came out to bat, there remained speculation over his fitness since he did not keep the wickets.

However, India skipper Shubman Gill cleared any air of ambiguity regarding Pant’s concerns and confirmed his availability for the decisive Manchester clash.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Lord’s Test, Gill revealed, “Rishabh went for scans, but should be fine for the next Test.”

