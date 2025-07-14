News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 14, 2025
1 min read
Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant suffered a bad injury to his index finger on the opening day of the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. Pant had to take off his wicketkeeping gloves with Dhruv Jurel taking over the responsibility for the rest of the game.

Although the dynamic left-hander came out to bat, there remained speculation over his fitness since he did not keep the wickets.

However, India skipper Shubman Gill cleared any air of ambiguity regarding Pant’s concerns and confirmed his availability for the decisive Manchester clash.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Lord’s Test, Gill revealed, “Rishabh went for scans, but should be fine for the next Test.”

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
RIshabh Pant
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Ravindra jadeja mohammed siraj ravi shastri eng vs ind 4th test lords

‘They Got It Wrong’ – Ravi Shastri Pinpoints The Stage India Lost The Lord’s Test On Day 5 vs England

9:53 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj’s Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

10:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sunil Gavaskar Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘There’s No Way…’ – Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He scored a gritty 39 in the second innings of the third Test.
10:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

9:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jofra Archer took a sensational return catch Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Lord's Test.

Jofra Archer Takes a Stunning Low Diving Return Catch To Send Washington Sundar Back in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler.
9:33 pm
Darpan Jain
Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

India started the day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand.
9:23 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.