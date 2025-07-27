Shubman Gill Goes Past Indian Batting Legend, Levels Massive Virat Kohli Record With Another Century in ENG vs IND Series

While Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy stint hasn’t got off to a fairytale start, he has continued to impress with his sheer batting talents, notching up another deft century in the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester. He also formed a crucial 188-run stand with KL Rahul, which is also the longest stand by an Indian pair (417 balls) after the visitors were reduced to 0/2 at the start of their second innings.
With the 228-ball 100, Gill registered his fourth ton in the current five-match series and in the process went past Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (3) for most three-digit scores in a single series in SENA nations. Gill is now the joint-leader at the top of the chart, leveling former India skipper Virat Kohli’s tally of four.
Of Gill’s other three tons on the tour, he scored a 147 in the series opener at Leeds, followed by twin centuries which also included a double ton in the second Test at Edgbaston (269 and 161), helping the visitors seal a massive 336-run win.
Speaking about the Manchester Test so far, the Three Lions are in the driver’s seat on Day 5 and a win will seal the series whereas Shubman Gill and Co are looking to salvage a draw and take the contest into the fifth and final game.
India batted first at Manchester and posted 358 but the English side came out all guns blazing and responded with a mammoth 669. Daddy hundreds from Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) helped the hosts take a massive 311-run lead.
In India’s second innings, they faced early setbacks, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for respective ducks before Gill and Rahul made amends. At the time of writing this report, the Indian team has reduced the deficit to almost 100 runs with seven wickets in hand.
While the ENG vs IND 4th Test seems to be headed for a draw unless the English bowlers manage to bundle out India, the fate of the series is likely to be decided at the next game in Oval.
The scoreline is currently tipped in favour of Ben Stokes and his men at 2-1 and India will need to eke out a win at Oval to avoid a series defeat.
