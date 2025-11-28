Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will India Vice Captain and All-rounder Be Available for IND vs SA T20Is?

The 20-over series will commence on December 9 in Cuttack.

After an embarrassing 0-2 whitewash in the Tests, India will next take on South Africa for a three-match ODI series, starting on November 30 in Ranchi. This will be followed by five T20Is, set to kick off on December 9 in Cuttack. Let’s find out whether the Indian vice-captain, Shubman Gill, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be fit to participate in the upcoming IND vs SA T20Is.

Will Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Play in IND vs SA T20Is?

According to Revsportz, both the star Indian players are on the cusp of returning to action. Previously, skipper Gill had left the field during the IND vs SA Test series opener in Kolkata due to his severe neck issue. The batter was later hospitalised but had travelled to Guwahati for the second red-ball fixture after being discharged.

But eventually, Gill was released from the national squad to receive further medical attention, keeping in mind the forthcoming 20-over contests. However, the 26-year-old is recovering quickly, and his chances of making a comeback in the South Africa T20Is are high.

On the other hand, Hardik is also set to be released from the BCCI CoE within the next two days. The Baroda player is expected to feature in their Syed Mushtaq Ali fixture (SMAT) 2025 against Punjab on December 2.

Earlier, the 32-year-old had sustained a quadriceps injury during the Men in Blue’s last league stage match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025. He had also missed the tournament final and has since been away from action.

IND vs SA T20Is Set to Test Reigning Champions Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Notably, the five T20Is against the last time runners-up, South Africa, will play a crucial role as the defending champions’ preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India will co-host the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka, starting on February 7.

The hosts are continuing are great run in the format. After a triumphant campaign in the subcontinental T20 championship, Asia Cup, they have also registered a 3-1 away series victory against Australia. Previously, India had also clinched three out of the four clashes facing the Proteas on their home soil in November 2024.

